Say goodbye to baldness: four tips to prevent hair loss

We all lose between 50 to 80 hairs a day. Like the cells of our skin, our hair is renewed naturally. New hair with an average life cycle of 2 to 7 years replaces the ones we lose daily. And each hair follicle produces a new stem during its growth phase. Our hair can experience between 25 and 30 cycles throughout our lives.

However, when it comes together with other factors, the hair loss process can be accelerated. When there are no new stems to replace the hair we lose, the hair is lightened in several areas. According to a study, it is estimated that around 40% of men will have noticeable hair loss by the time they reach the age of 35.

The following are some tips that you can follow to stop your hair loss and keep baldness at bay:

1. Act quickly and seek expert advice

For men, a frequent cause of hair loss is androgenetic alopecia. It is essential to act as soon as possible to avoid premature hair loss. It does not matter how old you are, baldness does not care and it is unpredictable, so do go ask for professional help as soon as you notice that the hair above the temples is beginning to thin. Go to your physician or a specialist for advice.

2. Improve your diet

Diet is so important in our life that it also affects the cycle of hair growth and can enhance its loss. Therefore, certain vitamin deficiencies or food-related diseases can also affect their development. As for food, it is advisable to improve the intake of proteins rich in sulfur amino acids, which are involved in the production of keratin. These are present in shellfish, cruciferous (cabbage, broccoli, cabbage, radish), legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), meat, milk or egg yolk, among others.

It will also be useful to increase the sources of vitamins of group B (liver, tuna, turkey, spinach) and zinc (chocolate powder, watermelon seeds, lamb, oysters) since both nutrients participate in better hair growth and healthy appearance.

3. Choose a good anti-fall product

Obviously, if you do nothing, there will be no magical solution, so you must choose the best product on the market to achieve your purpose: not go bald (or at least not do it too soon).

4. Solve other possible problems

Although you have already determined that the cause of the fall is androgenetic, it is time to look into other causes that can aggravate alopecia. Basically there are three reasons: stress, dandruff, and oily hair. For stress remember that work and office related reasons are the main reason for stress, so make sure you have a good atmosphere in the office and if you do not have a job, search with a positive spirit. It is also very important that you address sleep-related disorders that can cause you stress.

Numan offers effective treatment for male hair loss. If you want to know more about it, visit numan.com.