Say It Isn’t So…Up to 18 Inches of Snow As Nor’easter Is Headed To NYC

Heavy snow, rain and gusty wind is headed out way Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow of up to two inches per hour is possible in parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The storm could bring an inch of snow to Manhattan, which has received very little snow this year.

The snow will be preceded by rain. High winds are predicted, leading to fears of power outages.

On Sunday New York governor Kathy Hochul stated “New Yorkers should prepare now for a weather system set to bring significant snowfall to the eastern parts of the state, particularly for areas along the Hudson River and around the Capital Region. I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed. Anyone in regions that will be impacted by the storm should prepare for two or three days of snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has said its prepared nearly 1,500 generators, more than 500 chainsaws, and half a million bottles and cans of water.

Some interior higher elevation parts of the Northeast are expected to see as much as much as 18 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.