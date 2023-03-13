News
Say It Isn’t So…Up to 18 Inches of Snow As Nor’easter Is Headed To NYC
Heavy snow, rain and gusty wind is headed out way Monday night into Tuesday. Heavy, wet snow of up to two inches per hour is possible in parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The storm could bring an inch of snow to Manhattan, which has received very little snow this year.
The snow will be preceded by rain. High winds are predicted, leading to fears of power outages.
On Sunday New York governor Kathy Hochul stated “New Yorkers should prepare now for a weather system set to bring significant snowfall to the eastern parts of the state, particularly for areas along the Hudson River and around the Capital Region. I have directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets and be ready to assist local governments if needed. Anyone in regions that will be impacted by the storm should prepare for two or three days of snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.
The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has said its prepared nearly 1,500 generators, more than 500 chainsaws, and half a million bottles and cans of water.
Some interior higher elevation parts of the Northeast are expected to see as much as much as 18 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.
Cabaret
My View: My Heart Is Exploding With Love For Donna McKechnie
My heart is exploding with love for Donna McKechnie and her jewel box of a show titled: “Take Me To The World – The Songs Of Stephen Sondheim.” Since the legendary composer/lyricist has left this planet, there have been many shows and evenings (with even more to come) trying to capture, assess, explain and illustrate what it is/was that made him the revered genius he has become to any actor who sings. Some more successful or eloquent than others. Some more musical than others. But (and this is a large use of the word) no one has had the span of time on this same plane embodying the work of Sondheim on a stage, more than Donna McKechnie, who starred as Philia on the National Tour of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, which was the first show Steve wrote the words and music for. That already puts her in a class all her own. And “class” is a word that perfectly defines the confection and power that comes across a stage and into audiences hearts when she speaks, sings or dances. No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring. Stephen is a huge part of her lore and longevity, which can shake away the idea that she will be forever defined as Cassie in A CHORUS LINE. There is, oh, so much more to behold and time has been loving to her, as she to it.
Ian Herman, music director
Cabaret
My View: Palm Beach Happenings- Danny Bacher Surprises Cafe Centro Open Mic
The patrons in Cafe Centro got a surprise major dose of great music at Rob Russel’s Open Mic night last night. Award Winning Danny Bacher who was recently nominated as Best Jazz Vocalist in JAZZTIMES National Readers Poll (along with Harry Connick, John Pizzarelli and Tony Bennett )was in between gigs in South Florida and joined the musical festivites. Danny, along with a line up of first-rate entertainers kept the Palm Beach celeb filled audience swinging all night.
Legends Radio was well represented with vocals by Gregory Popeye Alexander and Mike McGann. Mr. Russell also had Phoebe Austin, Michele O’ Keefe, Joe Freer, Sarah Driven, Pat Dyer, and Judi Mark on his list of entertainers.
Kim Forman ( who studied under Marian McParkland) created the spot on piano arrangements for the performers and she even impressed our friend Broadway Impresario Kenny Greenblatt when Kim payed “The Best Of Times”. Ken was one of the Producers of the hit musical La Cage Aux Folles. Ron Abel famed musical director, who the previous night conducted Luci Arnaz’s show at the Maltz Theater looked on approvingly.
Last night was The Best of Times as our table, and other friends in the room celebrated Eda’s Birthday.
Cabaret
My View: The Anthony Nunziata National Tour Lands In Delray Beach at The Arts Garage
Willy Nelson and Anthony Nunziata may be miles apart musically but I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony’s encore soon becomes “On The Road Again”
The Anthony Nunziata national (soon to be International) 20 city tour landed in Delray Beach last night. The handsome romantic singing star’s beautiful tenor voice and energetic personality have been exciting audiences around the country, and now South Florida gets a chance to hear him live and in person. Anthony’s passion and musicality filled the Arts Garage with a song list of Broadway and Italian favorites and the resulting cheers and standing ovations by the overflow crowd were a testament to a concert/cabaret artist who has found the sweet spot for enthralling and entertaining an audience. Anthony may be a tennis and pickle ball champion in the off hours, but on the music court he’s also an absolute winner.
Check out his touring schedule for a city near you, and if you’re in the Palm Beach area Anthony will be at the intimate Cafe Centro in West Palm Beach on May 11th.
Bobby Peaco was at the Piano and Jesse Jones Jr. on Reeds
Local singing celebrity Chris Santiago was Anthony’s special guest for this show.
