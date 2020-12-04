SAY Prepares for Livestream Winter Fundraiser With Dame Helen Mirren and Others

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (www.say.org) is excited to announce its Livestream Winter Fundraising Event Under One Moon: Voices United on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 7:00 PM EST. This festive SAY family celebration will stream live at SAYbenefit.org, and on Facebook (@sayorg) and YouTube (SAYorg), to raise crucial funds in support of SAY’s life-changing programs for young people who stutter. Under One Moon: Voices United promises to be a star-studded spectacular with great friends, inspiring performances, and good cheer.

Kelli O’Hara

Celebrity friends currently scheduled to share a virtual stage with the kids of SAY include Everett Bradley, Brandon Victor Dixon, James Monroe Iglehart, Dame Helen Mirren, Kelli O’Hara, and the inspiring young man who recently brought stuttering to a national stage, Brayden Harrington, and many more.

Brandon Victor Dixon

In the wake of the ongoing COVID crisis, SAY continues to offer online access to all programming, including Camp SAY, Camp SAY Across the USA, Confident Voices, and Speech Therapy. “During these isolating times, it is absolutely vital that our community of support and encouragement remains here and available for every child who stutters. Fundraising is an integral part of our ability to provide these much-needed services for young people who stutter and their families,” says SAY’s Executive Director, Noah Cornman. “After the incredible response to our first virtual benefit, Under One Moon, we knew we had to keep going. The need is still here and still great, so our SAY motto of ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ has become our mission,” Cornman notes.

James Monroe Iglehart

Stuttering has been in the national spotlight recently, thanks in large part to our special guest, Brayden Harrington. Stuttering touches over 70 million people worldwide, including 5% of all children. “Children who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stutter. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone,” states Travis Robertson, SAY’s Vice President of Programming. “It’s so exciting that our new President is a person who stutters! Our kids are seeing first hand that stuttering can’t stop them from achieving their dreams, and that’s incredible. Under One Moon: Voices United happening now, in this season of giving, is a great opportunity for the world to celebrate and support the voices of people who stutter.’’

Proceeds from Under One Moon: Voices United will help SAY provide essential programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, Camp SAY Across the USA, Speech Therapy, Confident Voices creative arts curriculum, and Washington DC-based SAY: DC. “SAY would not be the organization it is today without the support of so many amazing people. The funds raised by Under One Moon: Voices United will help keep SAY’s life-changing, and life-saving programs available to every child who stutters. And that continues to be critically important,” Cornman adds.

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy, and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 2-18. Since 2001, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy, and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family’s inability to pay.

To learn more about SAY’s livestream virtual benefit, Under One Moon: Voices United, visit www.SAYBenefit.org.