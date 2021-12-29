Saying Good-Bye To A Love One

Yesterday I lost someone near and dear to me. His name was Carl “Bobby” DeLeon and he was an amazing musician, person and friend. Bobby was an extraordinary international musical director, arranger, and pianist who played entirely by ear! Bobby conducted shows for some of the most prominent Philippine performers, both in the United States and overseas. He was a frequently sought-after as a pianist for some of New York City’s top fine dining establishments, with Tony Bennett calling him his favorite performer.

Bobby got COVID right before me. We were planning on doing a concert together in February. Now that can never be.

I remember the last time I sang with him. I did not know that was the last. I gave my all, so for that I have no regrets.

I wasn’t feeling huggy so my last hug wasn’t that tight, wasn’t that loving, wasn’t that me. I was starting to feel weird so I wasn’t my best and therefore I did not give my best.

We all hear about how to live each day as if it were our last. We are told to love, laugh and treat each other as if we will never see them again. Old wives tales, but when you lose someone who had a piece of your heart, this is all you can think about. Why does it take death to bring out the best in us?

So many people are sick, so many are leaving this planet and yet kindness is not out in force.

Because of Bobby, or should I say for Bobby I will now live my life like each day is all I get. I will not leave those I love wondering how I feel. I will do my best to never let an argument last longer than a sunset. I will reach out to friends who I have let slip though my finger know how much I appreciate them. Time and distance should not be the barrier. Though I am open to new friends. People who do not build me up or I them, I will let slip away. It is time to become the best me for the best universe. Once out of quarantine, I will also do one random act of kindness a day and I will sing again. This is the best tribute I can give.

Bobby, may you Rest In Peace!