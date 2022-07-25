MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Saying Good-Bye to Sag Harbor and Montauk: Part One

They say that the new vacation spots are right next to your home and after this weekend I believe it. Getting to Sag Harbor and Montauk is as easy as a ride on a jitney, a boat, a sea plane or a drive. The scenery beautiful and the R&R is refreshing and worth the effort.

There was one exception, Le Bilboquet, otherwise known as Bilbo, located at 1 Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor. This has to be the rudest, most obnoxious place, with the snottiest staff I have ever seen. Considering the prices of gas and food rising what happened here, made me write about them, where if they had been professional, I would not have felt the need.

My stay was amazing full of wonderful new people to add as friends. Margarita wanted me to see this restaurant to highlight them as part of our journey to the Hamptons. We were coming off the docks and from the boats, but were dressed nicely. The gate was open and we thought this was the entrance. We stepped two feet inside and this snippy French man had a conniption over the fact this is the way we are entering. There are ways to talk and ways not to, and this fell into the later category and yet they made the mistake of having this gate wide open.

Next we went to the front door, which is rather shabby. The host then greeted us and I explained that I wanted to see the restaurant, as I was considering reviewing it and his response was “we don’t need reviews.” Really….. go to the yelp reviews and you might want to reconsider. There are six pages of how you treat people. This experience was so horrid that you couldn’t pay me enough to ever eat here. This also left a bad taste in my mouth for Sag Harbor.

This is the restaurant owned by Gwyneth Paltrow.

The architecture and the houses are spectacular

This property was just being built and oh what a view.

This is the Montauk light house

After the disastrous adventure to Le Bilboquet, we went to Gurney’s Star Island, where the staff was amazing, especially our waiter Michael and Annie the manager. The food was fresh and inviting.

After the first Gurney experience, we headed over to the other Gurney’s in Montauk.

Margarita with two new friends.

Margarita with two new friends

There a new Dior pop-up store ads happening in celebration of this year’s Dioriviera capsule collection. On the East Deck outside of the pop-up, guests can relax and enjoy drinks and light bites in an exclusive Dior hangout haven, finished with Dioriviera umbrellas and lounge chairs all available for purchase on location.

There is also the Firepit, an outdoor lounge experience, with spanning ocean views and a menu offering light bites.

Tomorrow Montauk Manor, Billy Joel and more.

