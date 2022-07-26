MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Saying Good-Bye to Sag Harbor and Montauk: Part Two

Saying Good-Bye to Sag Harbor and Montauk: Part Two

If you want amazing lobster rolls, this is the place to go. Now I am allergic to lobster, but Margarita swears by this place, which is on the docks in Sag Harbor.

Now this was a highlight…..Billy Joel’s home, which he has decorated in buoys.

Bay Street Theatre

My friend Lillias White is coming to perform

This hotel is not only a great place to stay, but also to enjoy a meal.

Art that looks like Basquiat

The scenery is glorious

Love the Montauk Lighthouse

Inside Showfish at Gurney’s Star Fish

Margarita and I at dinner with my friend Gary Swanson photo bombing.

The fabulous Montauk Manor

The Fabulous Montauk Manor

The Fabulous Montauk Manor

The Firepit at Gurney’s Montauk

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Seven American Sweetgum Trees Take Roots in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJuly 19, 2022
Read More

In Times Square The American Manifest

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Are You Planning to Enter a Photography Contest? Some Effective Ways You Can Be the Winner

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield and Saying Good-Bye

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Hancock Shaker Village

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More

The Center at West Park Announces Evolution Festival Lineup

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Project 562 By Photoville Festival

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Slipstream Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2022
Read More

Time To Head To Pier 17 For The Icon Series

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2022
Read More