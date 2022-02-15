Scaling Up Your Skills: 7 Beginner-Friendly Tips for Scale Modeling

Whether you want to build a single model or an entire empire, you need time and patience. If you’re new to the model-building world, it can be overwhelming to stare at all of the dissembled pieces on your workstation. Here are seven beginner-friendly tips to help you take your building skills to the next level.

Select an appropriate scale

Take time to consider your scale carefully. Scale impacts difficulty level, the time it takes to complete the build, and availability and price of parts. HO scale tends to be the most popular. Because of its popularity, you can generally find a wide range of HO products at great prices, making them easier to add to at a later date. You can even search for free, printable HO scale buildings online to expand your model build into a town or city.

Find something at the right skill level

You can find varying degrees of beginner model kits. So check the equipment carefully and see if it uses just snap-on pieces or steps it up a bit with glue and paint. You can always find a kit with the skill level you need.

Enjoy what you’re building

Building models makes for a relaxing, terrific hobby, especially when selecting a project you enjoy. Whether you want to build something from your favorite movie or eventually build an entire city, choose something at your appropriate skill level that keeps you coming back to the work table.

Research the subject

To incorporate the right amount of detail and be as accurate as possible, take some time to research what you build. Your results become more satisfying when you know the details are correct.

Read the instructions carefully

If you don’t want any surprises, carefully reading the directions will help you avoid any mistakes or disappointing delays. Understanding how the build comes together informs you whether you should paint some parts first or glue them. You also understand any prep work or drying time you need to consider.

Choose the right glue

Seek some guidance on the right adhesive for the kit you select. You have several types of glue to choose from, suited better for some models. Buying suitable glue and using tweezers when gluing small parts can save you from frustration during your build.

Test parts before you glue

Always test parts before gluing them onto your model to ensure a proper fit. If you think the fit isn’t quite right, you can use a small hobby knife or file to adjust the piece to get the fit just right. The same goes for paint. Stir the paint, test it on a similar surface, such as a plastic coffee lid, and see how it looks when it dries.

Wrap-up

Scale modeling can be a wonderful, boredom-busting hobby that you can continue to scale up in size and skill. Take one train and build an entire railroad. Take one spaceship and build an entire galaxy. Take your beginner skills and build them to the next level. Just keep building, and you’ll be surprised at what you can create.