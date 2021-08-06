MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Scarlett Johansson Joins Operation Warrior Shield in “Healing Their Hidden Wounds”

Operation Warrior Shield (OWS) has been working within the Veteran and First Responder communities providing Holistic Wellness modalities to help reduce the epidemic of suicide. 

The founder and chairman, Edward Schloeman is a Marine Vietnam Veteran and Retired Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) from The NY Air National Guard with a combined military service of 28 years. Joining Ed, in promoting the services of OWS, is Mr. Errol Rappaport, Ambassador of Goodwill and USAF Veteran.

With partnerships from The David Lynch Foundation, The NY Open Center, NYPD Health & Wellness, and The Department of Veterans Services, successful programs are on-going and making great strides in eliminating the problems brought on by Post Traumatic Stress (PTS).

OWS has received many honors for their programs from WABC Radio, Brooklyn Borough Presidents, NYPD, State Senators, and was recognized by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce as, “The Best Innovative Non-for Profit”. 

Recently, with new partnerships from The Doris Day Animal Foundation, Hope for Heroes, and The Tunnel to The Towers Foundation, OWS has initiated a new program, “Operation Companion Canine”, which shall provide companion dogs for serious wounded veterans and their families. 

 OWS shall hold their annual fundraiser at The NYC Water Club on November 18, 2021. NYPD is their 2021 Honoree and guests include Movie Director David Lynch, Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, Actress/Entertainer Lainie Kazan, Tenor Daniel Rodriguez, Actor/Director Tony Lo Bianco and the presentation of 2 Companion Dogs to 2 American Heroes.

To Attend: Errol Rappaport at errolink@gmail.com (310)780-1170

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

