Science Experiment That Shows Snow DOES NOT MELT When Burned gets Banned…Why?

I watched the video’s of snow that would not burn. I have heard that our weather was was being created by our government or actually china, so this morning my friends and I did our own test and holy sh*t. We went outside made a snowball and set it to flame. It did not melt, turned black, just like the video. We then pour hot water over it and it took six cups and it still was not completely melted. It only really melted when cold water was poured over it.

At Reuter’s, and several other sites, they are debunking this and taking down video’s of this overtly scary phenomenon. The problem is this experiment is easily carried out and I ask anyone who reads this to conduct this really simple science test. The stuff simply does not melt under heat. Under flame there is no drips at all. We did it 3 times. Under hot water it takes its time. Now anyone who has defrosted a freezer knows that ice melts rather fast when put under scalding water. The oddest part of this is that this snow melts the fastest under cold water. When have you ever seen snow or ice melt in cold water?

Other who have conducted these experiments are called conspiracists. One user put the snow in the microwave and it sparked. Now the question to that would be why? Maybe because there’s metal mixed in it?

Why cancel people off facebook, twitter and other social media platforms just for doing a science experiment and not getting the party platform results? Again isn’t this freedom of speech being quashed?

In Saudi Arabia where it rarely snows the snow looks like rectangles. They did the same tests with the same results.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

