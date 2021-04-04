MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Diverse SAG Awards Winners Mark Historical Sweep

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® winners for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced tonight. For the first time in the history of the program, all four film awards were presented to actors of color. The night marked a historical moment that could lead to a fascinating upcoming Academy Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Wonder Woman 1984”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“The Mandalorian”

