Seafood Fit For a Queen, Sports and Movies at The Hudson Yards

Enjoy a seafood boil fit for royalty every Saturday and Sunday in August from 6pm to 8pm at Queensyard! located in the Hudson Yards, Level 4.

Pull up a chair and let us roll out the red checkered table cloth for you! Tickets are $85 per person, which include a hearty serving of lobster, crabs, shrimp, mussels, clams, sausage, potatoes, and corn.There are also optional caviar and champagne upgrades! Looking to keep it traditional? Buckets of beer will also be available to give you those classic boil vibes.

Backyard at Hudson Yards presented by Wells Fargo is back by popular demand. The 30-foot Big Screen will play live sports, movies and featured screenings for the public to view. Also, enjoy being outside and play lawn games, experience pop-up events and take part in family-friendly activities!

Saturday, August 14th

12:30PM: Premier League Soccer- Liverpool vs Norwich City

4:00PM: Little League Baseball: Great Lakes Regional Final

Sunday, August 15th

2:00PM: Spanish LaLiga Soccer- Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

5:00PM: NBA Summer League Basketball- Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers

7:00PM: New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Watch your favorite shows on the Big Screen with WarnerMedia. Saturdays at 7:00pm in the Public Square & Gardens at the yards.

August 14: Goonies

August 21: Friends: The Reunion

August 28: RBG

