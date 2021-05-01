Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again Walther P5 Sold for $106,250, Bruce Lee’s Nunchucks & Al Pacino’s Scarface Suit Top Sellers at Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions wrapped up its marquee two-day entertainment event HOLLYWOOD LEGENDS AND LUMINARIES AND HOLLYWOOD SCI-FI, ACTION, FANTASY AND MORE AUCTION, today Thursday, April 29th live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com where bidders and collectors from all over the world vied for some of the most iconic pop culture relics of all time. The collection of over 800 lots came from the greatest box-office films and movie franchises of the past 50 years -Alien, Batman, Die Hard, Edward Scissorhands, Independence Day, Scarface, Harry Potter and James Bond films as well as the Golden Age of Hollywood and television classic series-and included museum quality props, memorabilia and costumes used by Hollywood’s biggest legends including Al Pacino, Sean Connery, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Sigourney Weaver, Jim Carrey, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Bill Murray, Winona Ryder, Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Costner, Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan, Michelle Pfeiffer, John Travolta, Nicholas Cage, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and more.

Al Pacino’s Scarface Three-Piece Pinstripe Suit Sold for $83,200

Following Julien’s historic sale of the Walther PP used by legendary actor Sean Connery as James Bond in the 1962 film debut of his most famous role in Dr. No this past December for $256,000, today’s appearance of Connery’s hero Walther P5 from his last Bond film, 1983’s Never Say Never Again excited international Bond collectors and fans which sold for $106,250. Another important piece of Hollywood weaponry sold today included a pair of wooden nunchucks owned and used by the martial arts master Bruce Lee which sold for an astounding $83,200, forty-one times its original estimate of $2,000. Taky Kimura, one of Lee’s top martial arts students and close friend, kept these custom-made light wood nunchaku [aka “nunchucks”] and certifies that they were used and owned by Lee from the mid-sixties until his untimely death in 2003 to perfect the techniques he would later display in his classic movies Fist of Fury, Way of the Dragon, Enter the Dragon and Game of Death. Other famous Hollywood prop weapons sold today included a Colt .45 used by James Arness in his role of Marshall Matt Dillon in the classic Western television series, Gunsmoke (sold for $38,400); an original custom made Bowie knife used by Brad Pitt in his memorable role as Lt. Aldo Raine in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, which sold for $32,000; a Colt Model 1991A1 Compact Semi-Auto Pistol .45 ACP used by Al Pacino as Lt. Vincent Hana in Michael Mann’s classic thriller Heat which sold for $10,240 and more.

Johnny Depp’s Edward Scissorhands Gloves Sold for $44,800

Another piece of celluloid crime history also linked to Al Pacino re-appeared today in the sale of the deep blue, original pinstripe gangster style three-piece suit, worn by the six-time Academy Award-winning legend in his role as as Miami drug lord Tony Montana in the memorable and climactic final act of Brian DePalma’s popular 1983 crime drama, Scarface. The suit, possibly the only remaining original Scarface pin-stripe gangster suit costume from the film’s climax in existence, sold for $83,200.

From the 1979 seminal sci-fi horror classic, Alien, came the reappearance of Academy Award-winning surrealist artist and sculptor, H.R. Giger’s long lost full-size translucent “Big Chap” Xenomorph prototype costume which sold for $44,800 as well as from Alien Resurrection, a complete costume worn by Sigourney Weaver, as a clone of her legendary character Ripley in the film which sold for $12,800.

From the blockbuster Batman film franchise, an assortment of original pieces from the movies were top highlights including an original “distressed” Catwoman cowl worn by Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns which sold for $41,600, well over its original estimate of $8,000; an original Batman batsuit cowl for George Clooney as Batman in Batman & Robin (winning bid $12,800); a massive light-up prop rifle brandished by Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin (winning bid $19,200); an original Batman Forever prop cane created for Jim Carrey which sold for $22,400 as well as Carrey’s light green velour jumpsuit costume as Batman’s arch nemesis The Riddler which sold for $19,200 and more. Two pieces used by Jim Carrey in his most iconic comedic films were also highlights including, an oversized wooden carnival style mallet prop from The Mask (sold for $15,360) and his original Hawaiian style shirt and striped pants worn in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (sold for $12,800).

Famous props from the Die Hard movie franchise, starring Bruce Willis in his international star making role as New York police officer John McClane, returned with a vengeance including Willis’ NYPD badge with John McClane photo ID credentials which sold for $22,400 and his iconic Zippo lighter (sold for $12,500) both used in the classic action film Die Hard; an original gun rig, tank top, and NYPD badge worn by Willis which sold for $25,600 and his studio distressed costume (sold for $12,800) from the film’s sequel Die Hard with a Vengeance.

In celebration of this year’s 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movies, Julien’s Auctions presented a fine collection of props and memorabilia from the enchanting film franchise, including (with winning bids) a set of all seven Harry Potter books, housed in a special limited edition trunk, featuring 50 unique signatures by cast members of the film franchise ($48,000); an envelope with a broken red wax seal addressed to Harry Potter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($44,800); a cast resin “Prophecy Record” orb from Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix ($10,240); an original cast resin wand with steel core used by star Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($25,600) and a wand used by Alan Rickman in his role as professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ($19,200) and more.

Two iconic props from one of the most beloved modern Hollywood films of all time used by Tom Hanks in his Academy Award winning role as Forest Gump were auction standouts. The feather depicted floating in the opening scenes along with two continuity Polaroid production photos from the classic film sold for $12,800 as well as the wooden ping pong paddle prop used by Hanks during Forest Gump’s goodwill ping pong trip to Communist China, which sold for an astounding $25,600, twenty-five times its original estimate.

Other auction highlights (with winning bids) included: the 1977 John Deere Model 2640 tractor used in Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner ($64,000); a pair of original ‘scissorhand’ wardrobe glove props, worn by Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands ($44,800);

a set of Jacquet makeup items personally owned and used by Marilyn Monroe ($25,600); a director’s chair from the classic TV series The Sopranos signed by James Gandolfini ($48,000); an original blaster used by a Biker Scout in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi ($28,125); Arnold Schwarzenegger’s black leather motorcycle jacket worn in his iconic role of the Terminator in Terminator 2: Judgment ($22,400); a pair of Nike brand Air Jordan 2 sneakers worn by Bill Murray in the film Space Jam starring NBA legend Michael Jordan ($22,400); a pair of Serengeti sunglasses worn by Jack Nicholson as Melvin Udall in As Good as It Gets ($12,800); a prototype FBI badge and credentials made for Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme’s Academy Award-winning film Silence of the Lambs ($15,625) and more.