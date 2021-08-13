Sean Penns Flag Day Opens August 20th

Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.

Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father. Flag Day is directed by Sean Penn (Into the Wild) and stars Dylan Penn as Jennifer Vogel, Academy Award® winner Sean Penn as her father John Vogel, and Katheryn Winnick as her mother Patty Vogel. Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the film is adapted for the screen by Tony Award® winner Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, and produced by Golden Globe® winner William Horberg, Academy Award® nominee Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin. Original songs are by Cat Power, Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder. “It’s what William Burroughs called, ‘surprised recognition.’ Flag Day should offer audiences the surprise that they themselves have lived, though differently, its parts.” – Sean Penn