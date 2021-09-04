MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Seasons of Love with Anthony Rapp at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Seasons of Love with Anthony Rapp at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Anthony Rapp has been performing onstage since he was 9 years old.  So it’s not surprising that the star of such musicals as “Rent”, “Hedwig and the Angry Itch” and the 1999 revival of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” should create a cabaret show for Feinstein’s/54 Below based on the chronology of his life as a performer.   

These songs were  “snapshots”, as he said, of particular moments in his life. For this evening, he chose moments in time from shows with which he had been affiliated, or writers he admired, or songs he had written that captured particular emotional moments for him. Many of those were deeply melancholic and filled with longings such as we all feel from time to time. 

I would have liked a little more sharing of his personal relationship to some of the material he chose to set up that chronology, besides that it came from a show he had done or a writer he admired. But on Sunday night at 54 Below, Mr. Rapp let the music speak mostly for itself.   

Mr. Rapp has an irresistible, natural pop/rock voice, and he is drawn to such songs which suit him, as well as musical theater songs.  From the very beginning, Mr. Rapp took us to an emotional landscape much rockier and darker than the typical, upbeat cabaret show would do. 

His opening number, “Losing My Religion” as recorded by R.E.M., was the story of an unrequited love by a “hurt, lost and blinded fool”.  He followed that with “Origins of Love” from “Hedwig,” another song of emotional heartache which describes love as emerging from the anger of the primitive gods. “You had blood on your face; I had blood in your eyes. The pain down in your soul… was the same as the one down in mine…we called it love.”  

Rock songs tend to be more poetic and oblique than traditional musical theater songs. So it took a while for my ears to tune in fully. It was also a surprisingly dark way to start a show, although fully in keeping with the emotional tone of the evening. 

As a performer, Mr. Rapp deeply embodies the emotional struggle of the Everyman, which we all feel privately from time to time.  “Creep” from “Feeling Electric” (the early version of “Next to Normal”), “Waving through a Window” from  “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Everybody Hurts” also as recorded by R.E.M., and his gender bending version of “Wait For It” from “Hamilton” were a few of the songs that shaped the intense emotional center of his show. His voice grew in power, and the emotions grew in depth, with each successive song, drawing us in until the entire audience was deeply moved by his intimacy.

His selections included several songs he had written himself. All of them, including “Perfect,” “Now I Know”and the ode to his dying mother, “Visits to You,” were quite good. As cabaret is so much about direct connection with the performer, I really enjoyed being given this very personal musical window into his own life experience.

Of course, not every song was a Greek tragedy. He lauded Cyndi Lauper for her personal strength and positivity as a performer before giving a heartwarming rendition of her song, “True Colors.” Towards the end of the evening, he became Charlie Brown again for us, to sing “Happiness” from “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” By that point in the evening, the innocence and positivity of a theatrical six year old brought a welcome moment of emotional release.  

He concluded his show with the stunningly beautiful “Without You” by Jonathan Larson, and the iconic, upbeat “Seasons of Love” from the show that made them both famous, “Rent.”

Much credit for the beautiful musical texture of the evening is due to his multitalented musical director, Daniel Weiss, who bounced effortlessly from piano to guitar and provided lovely, unobtrusive harmony vocals. Peter Schon’s soulful playing of the cello was the perfect emotional complement to them both.

Mr. Rapp’s show was an evening marked by his genuine humility and deep connection to the aching soul in all of us.  It touched everyone as much as it clearly moved Mr. Rapp himself as a performer.

Related Items
Cabaret

Jeffery Lyle Segal is a multifaceted theater artist who has worn many professional hats. He started as a musical theater performer in his teens. He attended Stanford U., Northwestern University, and SUNY at Binghamton to study acting, directing and dramatic literature. He also wrote theater reviews for The Stanford Daily and was Arts Editor of WNUR Radio at Northwestern. After college, he is proud to have been the first full time Executive Director of Chicago’s acclaimed Steppenwolf Theater Company. He left them to work as a theater actor and director. His special effects makeup skills got him into the movies, working on the seminal cult horror film, Re-Animator.He also did casting for several important Chicago projects, sometimes wearing both production hats, as he did on Chicago’s most famous independent movie, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. While living in Los Angeles, he joined the Academy for New Musical Theater, where he developed two book musicals as a composer, lyricist and librettist, Down to Earth Girl (formerly I Come for Love, NYMF 2008), and Scandalous Behavior! (York Developmental Reading Series 2010). He wrote, produced and performed his song “Forever Mine” as the end title theme of the horror film, Trapped! He also has written songs for his performances in cabaret over the years, and the time he spent pursuing country music in Nashville. Most recently he created a musical revue, Mating the Musical, for the Chicago Musical Theater Festival 2016. In NYC, he has attended the BMI musical theater writers’ workshop, and the Commercial Theater Institute 14 week producer program. He is currently creating a company to develop new musicals online. He still keeps up his makeup chops, working with top doctors in NYC and Chicago as one of the country’s most highly regarded permanent cosmetic artists (www.bestpermanentmakeup.com) and as a member of Chicago local IATSE 476. www.jefferylylesegal.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Jelani Remy Makes Us Proud at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalSeptember 4, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2021
Read More

Barrington Stage Company  Announces Streaming Details For Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

Magda KatzAugust 26, 2021
Read More

My View: A Knock Out Performance For This Year’s Cabaret Convention

Stephen SorokoffAugust 20, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring The Stars Of Tomorrow

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Should Bring Her “Broadway Classics” to Broadway

Stephen SorokoffAugust 14, 2021
Read More

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

My View: We Noticed!

Stephen SorokoffAugust 13, 2021
Read More