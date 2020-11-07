Second Stage Partners With Crossroads Community Services To Feed The Homeless

While Second Stage remains dark, the lobby lights highlight a special partnership with Crossroads Community Services, a women’s shelter and community center in Midtown. Their lobby’s will be open November 9th – 18th at the Tony Kiser Theater from 12pm – 4pm where they will be accepting donations of shelf stable food for the food pantry program. Come say hello while helping our neighbors have a warm meal this holiday season. If you have questions about donating, or are interested in volunteering please contact Eleanor Regan at eregan@2st.com. Thank you!
OUR MOST-NEEDED CANNED ITEMS
Mixed Vegetables
Corn
Canned soups
Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes
Peanut butter
Canned salmon, chicken, tuna
OUR MOST-NEEDED BOXED OR DRY GOODS
Macaroni & cheese
Pastas
Pinto beans, lentils
Cereal, oats, oatmeal
Baby formula
TONY KISER THEATER
305 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
November 9th – 18th
12-4pm
