Second Stage Partners With Crossroads Community Services To Feed The Homeless

While Second Stage remains dark, the lobby lights highlight a special partnership with Crossroads Community Services, a women’s shelter and community center in Midtown. Their lobby’s will be open November 9th – 18th at the Tony Kiser Theater from 12pm – 4pm where they will be accepting donations of shelf stable food for the food pantry program. Come say hello while helping our neighbors have a warm meal this holiday season. If you have questions about donating, or are interested in volunteering please contact Eleanor Regan at eregan@2st.com. Thank you!

OUR MOST-NEEDED CANNED ITEMS

Mixed Vegetables

Corn

Canned soups

Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes

Peanut butter

Canned salmon, chicken, tuna

OUR MOST-NEEDED BOXED OR DRY GOODS

Macaroni & cheese

Pastas

Pinto beans, lentils

Cereal, oats, oatmeal

Baby formula

TONY KISER THEATER

305 W 43rd St

New York, NY 10036

November 9th – 18th

12-4pm