Secret Speakeasy It’s Santa’s Secret

There might be a delay in Christmas presents this year: Santa’s busy running his secret speakeasy! Follow a path through a winter wonderland and stumble into a vintage speakeasy complete with Christmas cocktails and a jaw-dropping variety show. Just don’t tell Mrs. Claus about any of this, or we’re all in big trouble!
Explore a series of six immersive holiday installations as you make your way to Santa’s secret speakeasy. On this winding path, you’ll find everything from living gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to ice queens in life sized snow globes.
Santa and his elves sure know how to party! Enjoy a variety of stunning ballet, burlesque and more unique acts filled with plenty of surprises. It’s the best elfing show this side of the North Pole!
Grab a spiked cider and groove with Santa’s live band. The five-piece group features the fiercely impassioned vocals of Inyang Bassey, sure to blow the bricks right off the chimney!
- Open until January 2nd, Thursdays to Sundays
- Opening hours: 6:00pm–8:00pm or 9:00pm–11:00pm (with entry at 6pm, 6:15pm, 6:30pm 6:45pm and 9pm, 9:15pm, 9:30pm and 9:45pm)
- Duration: Approx. 120 minutes
- Location: The Shops at Hudson Yards 20 Hudson Yards, 5th Floor NY 10001.
- Age requirement: The event is 16+, any under 18+ must be accompanied by a guardian. And you must be 21+ with proper identification to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.
- To get tickets Click Here
