MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Secret Speakeasy It’s Santa’s Secret

Secret Speakeasy It’s Santa’s Secret

There might be a delay in Christmas presents this year: Santa’s busy running his secret speakeasy! Follow a path through a winter wonderland and stumble into a vintage speakeasy complete with Christmas cocktails and a jaw-dropping variety show. Just don’t tell Mrs. Claus about any of this, or we’re all in big trouble!

Explore a series of six immersive holiday installations as you make your way to Santa’s secret speakeasy. On this winding path, you’ll find everything from living gingerbread girls and rugged lumberjacks to ice queens in life sized snow globes.

Santa and his elves sure know how to party! Enjoy a variety of stunning ballet, burlesque and more unique acts filled with plenty of surprises. It’s the best elfing show this side of the North Pole!

Grab a spiked cider and groove with Santa’s live band. The five-piece group features the fiercely impassioned vocals of Inyang Bassey, sure to blow the bricks right off the chimney!

  1. Open until January 2nd, Thursdays to Sundays
  2.  Opening hours: 6:00pm–8:00pm or 9:00pm–11:00pm (with entry at 6pm, 6:15pm, 6:30pm 6:45pm and 9pm, 9:15pm, 9:30pm and 9:45pm)
  3.  Duration: Approx. 120 minutes
  4.  Location: The Shops at Hudson Yards 20 Hudson Yards, 5th Floor NY 10001. 
  5.  Age requirement: The event is 16+, any under 18+ must be accompanied by a guardian. And you must be 21+ with proper identification to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages.
  6. To get tickets Click Here

Related Items
Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Dance

Ashton And Me By Ronald “Smokey” Stevens

WriterDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Empire State Building Hosts The Rockettes

Suzanna BowlingNovember 10, 2021
Read More

November Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
Read More

After 19 Months of Closure Théâtre XIV Reopens October With Five Special Halloween Blowout Bashes

Suzanna BowlingOctober 12, 2021
Read More

Bebe Neuwirth Pays Tribute to the Late Ann Reinking

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2021
Read More

Details and Talent For Curtain Up! A Three-Day Outdoor Experience in Times Square With Twenty-Two Star-Studded Events

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

TKTS Booth is Back Starting September 14th

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

September Events

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 1, 2021
Read More

Top 4 Tips that Will Make You a Great Guitar Player

WriterAugust 24, 2021
Read More