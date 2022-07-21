Did you know that a lot of professionals in Hollywood use Adobe Premiere Pro? Find out all of their secrets and how to use the software.

Secrets to Hollywood Editing Success Using Adobe Premiere Pro

One of the most famous sayings in Hollywood is ‘that’s a wrap’. In other words, filming is all done and it is time to piece together and finish the movie or television show. But, once the lights go out in the studio, the hard work is not done. Now, it is time to edit and put together the film or television show, which can take a lot of time.

Something that is vital for this process and the success of the final product is quality editing software. This is going to be what makes or breaks the product. In particular, a lot of Hollywood professionals are using Adobe Premiere Pro when it comes to editing post-production. So, let’s take a closer look at their secrets when it comes to this software.

Why Hollywood Likes Adobe Premiere Pro

You might be surprised that Hollywood greats are using a piece of software that you have heard of before. Well, there is a good reason for that. Adobe Premiere Pro has a host of great features that editors like to use. This includes everything from color grading and special effects to working on the audio from a scene. The tools are said to be powerful and offer a lot of control to create the final product they are looking for.

Yes, Adobe Premiere Pro is software that is going to make sure that professionals are able to do their job. But, Karl Soule points out that there are some other things that have to be done too. Soule has worked at Adobe for more than 15 years, which means that you can definitely trust his judgment. Plus, he also has plenty of work that he can boast about, such as working on Terminator: Dark Fate. So, here are some tips from him.

Metadata is Key

His first tip is to pay attention to the metadata. This is something that is going to make sure that the team is together and speaking to each other. Think about what is going to happen with the footage. There are going to be a lot of experts working on it and different teams in action. With the right metadata, everyone is going to keep in sync and do what they have to in the correct way. Think about metadata as the glue that holds everything together and keeps everything organized.

Handovers Done Right

Handovers are key to success too. This must be done right to make sure that everything goes to plan. For example, when you are using Adobe Premiere Pro, simple things like using color-coding and labels are going to help each team. You can also use the same Premiere Pro templates so that everyone knows what they are doing. You want everything to be easy to understand and for each team to know exactly where the other has left off without any confusion on what is going on. Everything moves too fast when you are working on a project. So, everything has to be simple and have a smooth handover so that all of the deadlines can be met successfully.

Getting the Most out of Adobe Premiere Pro

There are a lot of features on Adobe Premiere Pro. But, there are a few that are particularly useful when you are working on your own projects. This means that you can follow the direction of the professionals in Hollywood as they use the same ones. So, let’s take a look at some of those features.

First, there is Production. This is going to be great for editing and working on projects. In particular, it is going to work well if you have films or shows that you are wanting to edit together. The interface means that you can work efficiently and stay organized when you are working on your project.

There is also Multi-Cam. This is going to be a godsend when it comes to preserving timecodes. You can easily put together clips and make sure that the picture and sound are syncing together well. This is true even if you have footage from a single camera.

Some More Tips

Of course, there are many other features that you can enjoy with Adobe Premiere Pro. One of the best things you can do is spend the time getting acquainted with everything this software has to offer. Indeed, it is used by many professionals in Hollywood for this reason. It is easy to use and has all of the expert tools you need. But, you still have to know how to use it. So, take some time to learn about the software and this is going to be time well spent. Then, you can really make the most of everything it has to offer, whether you are working on a small video project or your own movie.