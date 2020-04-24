MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Sensible Socialite

See a Plate, Fill a Plate – Fighting Hunger During COVID-19

See a Plate, Fill a Plate – Fighting Hunger During COVID-19

We have so much to fight for now. More than ever we need to realize that many people are in this crisis and in need of help.

Many families rely on schools, food banks, and other support programs to help put meals on their table. Many of these programs have been severely impacted due to closures related to the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. That’s why Panera and Feeding America are teaming up to create Together without Hunger, with a mission to provide up to 500,000 meals to families in need.

By combining Panera’s kitchens and Feeding America’s network, your donation will help a family have one less meal to worry about during this unprecedented crisis.

Join the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate Challenge

To help Panera and Feeding America fill up to 500,000 plates for families sheltering in place without enough food, we’ve created the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge on Instagram.

1.  Design, or draw on a blank plate (real or paper!)

2.   Take a selfie with your decorated plate or a blank plate 

3.   Hashtag #SeeAPlateFillAPlate or Swipe to sticker: type SeeAPlateFillAPlate  

4. Swipe up to donate to togetherwithouthunger.org 

5.    Tag 5 Friends (or one well known friend, or even me) to take on the challenge

Related Items
Sensible Socialite
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Sensible Socialite

Campo Viejo Gets Galentine’s Day Greatness with Fantastic Bash

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Best of Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Best of Oscars Week

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Fifth Annual Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee Luncheon Raises $260,000

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 27, 2020
Read More

National Board of Review Honors Cinema’s Best

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 9, 2020
Read More

Jennie Garth Hosts Cooking Lessons for Holiday Fun

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 12, 2019
Read More

American Express Toasts Ten Years of Small Business Saturday with The Big Future of Shopping Small Celebration

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 22, 2019
Read More

Jamie Foxx Electrifying Performance Helps Raise Funds at Prostate Cancer Foundation Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 21, 2019
Read More

Laura Dern Gets Vulture’s First Honorary Doctorate

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 13, 2019
Read More