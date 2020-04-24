See a Plate, Fill a Plate – Fighting Hunger During COVID-19

We have so much to fight for now. More than ever we need to realize that many people are in this crisis and in need of help.

Many families rely on schools, food banks, and other support programs to help put meals on their table. Many of these programs have been severely impacted due to closures related to the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. That’s why Panera and Feeding America are teaming up to create Together without Hunger, with a mission to provide up to 500,000 meals to families in need.

By combining Panera’s kitchens and Feeding America’s network, your donation will help a family have one less meal to worry about during this unprecedented crisis.

Join the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate Challenge

To help Panera and Feeding America fill up to 500,000 plates for families sheltering in place without enough food, we’ve created the #SeeAPlateFillAPlate challenge on Instagram.

1. Design, or draw on a blank plate (real or paper!)

2. Take a selfie with your decorated plate or a blank plate

3. Hashtag #SeeAPlateFillAPlate or Swipe to sticker: type SeeAPlateFillAPlate

4. Swipe up to donate to togetherwithouthunger.org

5. Tag 5 Friends (or one well known friend, or even me) to take on the challenge