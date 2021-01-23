MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
See What’s Really Going on Behind Those Black Robes, and Highly Paid Public Servants of the Courtroom.

My friend Errol, fought for his elderly mother and is still in probate court after 10 years. This could happen to you, your children and friends. Errol’s parents died thinking they did everything right in their estate planning. However, greedy siblings, hire lawyers when in charge and with the estates money to block the fair distribution of the estate in question.

Something must be done to stop this injustice. 

Victims of probate court injustices, family members, and community leaders will join with legal advocates to discuss ongoing and systemic problems with the probate conservatorship system.

Hear the stories of victims such as former football quarterback Erik Kramer. Listen to Kerri Kasem, daughter of the late radio personality Casey Kasem, share the pain that families often experience. Learn of the impact on local communities from community leaders such as Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley and Berkeley City Councilman Ben Bartlett. #FreeBritney movement leaders will explain why they are protesting the 13-year conservatorship nightmare of superstar Britney Spears. Learn how the rights of young adults with developmental disabilities are routinely violated. Legal experts will share suggestions for legislative and judicial reforms. Become educated on the issues and then join with others to expand the coalition working for change.

Town Hall presentations will be featured on the premier episode of The Freedom Files – a Pursuit of Justice Podcast – anticipated for release on March 1, 2021. For podcast information, go to: https://pursuitofjusticepodcast.com/

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

