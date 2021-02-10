Seeking Submissions for “You Will Be Found” Winner Gets a $10,000 College Scholarship and More

Dear Evan Hansen’s breakout song is the Act One finale is “You Will Be Found.” During the past year, finding connection has required creativity.
11th-grade and 12th-grade students are asked to write a college-application style essay (no longer than 650-words) that describes how you have managed to ensure those around you were a little less alone in recent months – or, alternatively, a moment where you yourself have found comfort in connection.
Entries will be judged by a panel of writers and theatre professionals. The winner will receive a $10,000 college scholarship from Dear Evan Hansen Lead Producer Stacey Mindich and a free six-week Gotham Writers class. Additional prizes may also be awarded by regional Broadway touring venues across the country.
Details:
- Entries should be 650 words or less.
- Students in 11th or 12th grades are eligible to enter.
- The contest is open to residents of the United States and its territories.
- There is no entry fee.
- Essays should be specific and have a clear narrative.
- Entries will be evaluated on originality, the quality of the writing, narrative, and clarity.
- Entries will be judged by a panel of writers and Broadway theater professionals. Previous contest judges include six-time Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, Little Brown Books for Young Readers editorial director Farrin Jacobs, and Washington Post theater critic Peter Marks.
- Deadline: 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5th, 2021.
Google+
YouTube
RSS