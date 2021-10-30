MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Seeking Volunteers for Halloween Parade Anti-Vax Mandate Spectacle

Seeking Volunteers for Halloween Parade Anti-Vax Mandate Spectacle

Do you hate the vaccine mandate? From Elliot Crown, the puppeteer. If you know of anyone who might be interested please pass it on: 

“We’re doing a 40-person theatrically-masked contingent at the Annual Village Halloween Parade (easy-to-wear, one size fits all masks provided). Meeting at 5pm, October 31st.  

Three million viewers and international media attend. We’ll start many conversations and offer hope and inspiration to those who may not know that there IS an opposition.

Leave your name and phone number with Cat@catmcguire.com for parade instructions.”

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Spend Halloween Eve in Times Square With Wonderama

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

Vaccine Mandate For NYC Workers Is Pushed Back Until Monday Could This Have Something To Do With The Election

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

Christmas Comes To Times Square With Broadway Show Globes and Live Concert

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2021
Read More

New York City’s Sexiest Food Market – CITIZENS New York

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

enCourage Kids Foundation Hosts Annual Serving Up Smiles

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

MAD Ball with Machine Dazzle, Fendi, William Sofield

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

The Viennese Opera Ball’s ‘Golden Age’ Gala

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

Young Friends of Save Venice Host Glittery Fundraiser for Venetian Art Restoration

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More