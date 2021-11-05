MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Selena Gomez Hits Sephora Times Square

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just wanna be me.”

Selena Gomez showed up to Sephora Times Square Thursday to promote her makeup line Rare Beauty.

The 29-year-old and Come And Get It singer announced the launch of Rare Beauty in February 2020.

Selena can currently be seen on “Only Murders” with Steve Martin and Martin Short on Hulu. 

Rare Beauty is breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection. ​This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are.

I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand—it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness.

Rare Beaity’s mission is to help everyone celebrate their individuality by redefining what beautiful means. We want to promote self-acceptance and give people the tools they need to feel less alone in the world. ​ 

Our vision is to create a safe, welcoming space in beauty—and beyond—that supports mental well-being across age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural background, physical or mental ability, and perspective. ​ 

We believe in the beauty of imperfections.  
We nurture a caring, respectful community. ​ 
We create meaningful connections and relationships. ​ 
We champion authenticity and positivity. 
​We lead with transparency to build trust. 
​We believe there is power in being vulnerable.

