September Broadway Opening and Previews

5 more days and Broadway starts to truly re-open. Pass Over started the ball rolling at the August Wilson Theatre. On September 2nd Tony Award winning musical Hadestown at The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th Street and Waitress at Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street bring back the feel of New Orleans and fresh backed pies. Get ready to sing And all that Jazz when Chicago kicks it’s heels at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th Street and Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre gets another shot on the 14th. Moulin Rouge! The Musical gets a new cast member at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St on the 24th and carpets fly at Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd Street and David Bryne’s America Utopia rocks ut at the Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue) on the 28th.

In previews are Six wives who come back to life on the 17th at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre; 256 W. 47th Street. The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street roars back and Wicked fly’s into The Gershwin Theater,222 West 51st Street on the 14th. Chicken and Biscuits moves from Queens to Circle in the Square,1633 Broadway on the 23rd and Is This A Room moves from the Vineyard Theatre as well on the 23rd. The Lehman Trilogy previews at the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st Street on the 25th. Lakawana Blues starts its journey at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th Street on the 28th.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

