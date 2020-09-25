September Favorites for Weekend Eats

With New York City officially announcing that outdoor dining is going to be allowed for the rest of the year we are celebrating and listing some of our favorite places to check out this weekend.

The luxury glamping retreat, Collective Governors Island, has their Fall Getaway. The flagship property of Collective Retreats will be heading into its final month of the season and guests can now enjoy the Veuve Clicquot Movie Sleepover. Enjoy this “New York, We Love You” outdoor dinner and movie series on the retreat’s front lawn. You will get a Collective Retreats blanket, Veuve Clicquot Champagne , Truffle Popcorn and $100 dining credit at Three Peaks Restaurant plus artisanal s’mores and breakfast in-tent ($399 a night).

Carnegie Diner & Cafe has an urban pumpkin patch in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, perfect for photos with friends or the entire family. All of the pumpkins on display are available to pick and purchase to celebrate the new fall season. After picking your favorite pumpkin, indulge in the restaurant’s delectable menu offerings. Carnegie Diner offers all-day breakfast omelettes, pancakes, waffles and French toast in addition to salads, burgers and triple decker sandwiches from 9am – 9pm daily.

MIFUNE New York has officially opened for outdoor dining, launching a new Bistro menu. The Bistro Patio dinner menu was expertly constructed by Executive Chef duo Yuu Shimano (Guy Savoy’s eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne) and highlights their signature style using French techniques.

Loulou in Chelsea has an incredible food and amazing coffee service. Terremoto Coffee is served day and night. Brunch is available from 9am – 12pm Monday – Friday and from 11am – 5pm on weekends. Be sure to stop by for an incredible time.

Mexico Lindo is a small restaurant making big time smiles with delicious dishes and cocktails.

And Bethpage Burger Bar has opened their doors last week creating jobs during the pandemic. The Bethpage Burger Bar in Bethpage serves some of the best burgers, vegan and comfort foods on the east end by using top quality meats and ingredients. In addition to their fresh food, specialty cocktails, desserts, and mouth-watering milk shakes topped off with Chonky Cookies by Long Island startup bakery owner Heather Friedfertig are offered to satisfy any sweet tooth.