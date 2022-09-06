It use to be when I wrote film releases, it meant movie theatre releases. Now Netflix, Disney +, Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV are giving movie theatres a run for their money. Look for stars like David Bowie, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Camila Mendes, Justin Long, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Queen Latifah, Kate Bosworth, Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rosario Dawson, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Viola Davis, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo. Mia Goth, Naomi Watts, Allison Janney, Bobby Cannavale, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Billy Eichner, Bill Murray,Russell Crowe, Zac Efron, Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline

9/8: Pinocchio in Theaters and on Disney+ Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Cast Away, Forrest Gump, and The Polar Express), adaptation from the 1940 Disney classic. Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

9/9: Zach Cregger’s Barbarian in theaters. Tess (Georgina Campbell), a woman arrives at her Airbnb in the middle of a dark and stormy night, but the rental has been double booked by Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has been staying at the place for quite some time. Twisted and evil behavior ensues.

9/9: End of the Road Netflix thriller. Queen Latifah plays a mother who takes her disinterested children and her brother (Chris Bridges) on a cross-country road trip. During a stop at a motel, the family encounters a grisly murderand becomes part of the murderer’s plan.

9/9: Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness in Theaters. Justin Long stars as he gives Mina (Kate Bosworth) a ride home from the bar. Inspired by the Bram Stoker classic Dracula.

9/13: Clerks III in Theaters. About 15 years after Clerks II was released. In this cameo-filled sequel, convenience store owner Randal (Jeff Anderson) suffers a heart attack and emerges from the drama with a new lease on life. Behind the counter with Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). Be on the lookout for some appearances from Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rosario Dawson, and Justin Long.

9/16: Do Revenge on Netflix. Archies Camila Mendes is Drea, a high school student whose slimy boyfriend (Austin Abrams) ruins her life. Eleanor (Maya Hawke), the alt-girl who plays by her own rules, knows exactly what it feels like to be a social pariah after Carissa Jones (Ava Capri) spread rumors about her. Drea and Eleanor team up and “do revenge” on each other’s bullies.

9/16: Confess, Fletch. in Theaters and on Paramount+ Jon Hamm puts his own spin on the investigative reporter made famous by Chevy Chase in the 1985 mystery comedy by Gregory McDonald. In Confess, Fletch Irwin M. Fletcher (Hamm) is called upon by his boss, Frank (John Slattery), to identify an art thief. At the same time, Fletch becomes the main suspect in a series of murders.

9/16: The Woman King in Theaters Viola Davis is General Nanisca (Davis), the brilliant and fearless leader of the female warrior group known as the Agojie during the reign of the Kingdom of Dahomey in 18th and 19th century Dahomey, Africa. When the outside continuously tries to quash their way of life, Nanisca builds up an elite group of fighters to protect everything they’ve fought for.

9/16: See How They Run in theaters. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan are detectives in the West End in the 1950s. Jaded Inspector, Stoppard (Rockwell), and the eager Constable Stalker (Ronan) investigate the murder of a crew member of a hit West End play. This fun whodunit also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, and David Oyelowo.

9/16: Pearl in theaters. An origin story about an attention-hungry killer that wreaked havoc in Texas. Mia Goth reprises her role as the devious, smiley, determined young woman who will stop at nothing to achieve fame as an actress. Goth also co-wrote the film with Ti West.

9/16: The Silent Twins in Theaters. Based on the true story and the book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace, June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), Welsh identical twins who, from an early age, only communicate with each other. Their minds become their playground and refuge as they navigate adolescence and adulthood in a world where they don’t feel safe. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

9/16: Goodnight Mommy on Prime Video. A remake of the Austrian horror film from 2014. Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lucas (Nicholas Crovetti) are excited to be reunited with their mother ( Naomi Watts), who was away having cosmetic facial surgery, but the more time they spend with her, the more they start to think that her face isn’t the only thing that has changed.

9/16: Moonage Daydream in Theaters. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey through the legendary David Bowie’s career using pristine concert and interview footage.

9/23: Don’t Worry Darling in Theaters Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pughand Harry Styles as Alice and Jack Chambers, a young, madly in love 1950s married couple living in the carefully crafted Victory, California suburbs that Jack’s company has developed. As Alice gets to know the other women in the community, she begins to poke holes in the fanciful and dangerous society. The film also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne.

9/23: Lou on Netflix. When a young girl (Ridley Asha Bateman) goes missing in the middle of a dark and stormy night, the reclusive Lou (Allison Janney) agrees to help the fearful mother (Jurnee Smollett) track down her child.