9/8: Pinocchio in Theaters and on Disney+ Directed by Robert Zemeckis (Cast Away, Forrest Gump, and The Polar Express), adaptation from the 1940 Disney classic. Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.
9/9: Zach Cregger’s Barbarian in theaters. Tess (Georgina Campbell), a woman arrives at her Airbnb in the middle of a dark and stormy night, but the rental has been double booked by Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has been staying at the place for quite some time. Twisted and evil behavior ensues.
9/9: End of the Road Netflix thriller. Queen Latifah plays a mother who takes her disinterested children and her brother (Chris Bridges) on a cross-country road trip. During a stop at a motel, the family encounters a grisly murderand becomes part of the murderer’s plan.
9/9: Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness in Theaters. Justin Long stars as he gives Mina (Kate Bosworth) a ride home from the bar. Inspired by the Bram Stoker classic Dracula.
9/13: Clerks III in Theaters. About 15 years after Clerks II was released. In this cameo-filled sequel, convenience store owner Randal (Jeff Anderson) suffers a heart attack and emerges from the drama with a new lease on life. Behind the counter with Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). Be on the lookout for some appearances from Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rosario Dawson, and Justin Long.
9/16: Do Revenge on Netflix. Archies Camila Mendes is Drea, a high school student whose slimy boyfriend (Austin Abrams) ruins her life. Eleanor (Maya Hawke), the alt-girl who plays by her own rules, knows exactly what it feels like to be a social pariah after Carissa Jones (Ava Capri) spread rumors about her. Drea and Eleanor team up and “do revenge” on each other’s bullies.
9/16: Confess, Fletch. in Theaters and on Paramount+ Jon Hamm puts his own spin on the investigative reporter made famous by Chevy Chase in the 1985 mystery comedy by Gregory McDonald. In Confess, Fletch Irwin M. Fletcher (Hamm) is called upon by his boss, Frank (John Slattery), to identify an art thief. At the same time, Fletch becomes the main suspect in a series of murders.
9/16: The Woman King in Theaters Viola Davis is General Nanisca (Davis), the brilliant and fearless leader of the female warrior group known as the Agojie during the reign of the Kingdom of Dahomey in 18th and 19th century Dahomey, Africa. When the outside continuously tries to quash their way of life, Nanisca builds up an elite group of fighters to protect everything they’ve fought for.
9/16: See How They Run in theaters. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan are detectives in the West End in the 1950s. Jaded Inspector, Stoppard (Rockwell), and the eager Constable Stalker (Ronan) investigate the murder of a crew member of a hit West End play. This fun whodunit also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, and David Oyelowo.
9/16: Pearl in theaters. An origin story about an attention-hungry killer that wreaked havoc in Texas. Mia Goth reprises her role as the devious, smiley, determined young woman who will stop at nothing to achieve fame as an actress. Goth also co-wrote the film with Ti West.
9/16: The Silent Twins in Theaters. Based on the true story and the book of the same name by Marjorie Wallace, June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), Welsh identical twins who, from an early age, only communicate with each other. Their minds become their playground and refuge as they navigate adolescence and adulthood in a world where they don’t feel safe. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
9/16: Goodnight Mommy on Prime Video. A remake of the Austrian horror film from 2014. Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lucas (Nicholas Crovetti) are excited to be reunited with their mother ( Naomi Watts), who was away having cosmetic facial surgery, but the more time they spend with her, the more they start to think that her face isn’t the only thing that has changed.
9/16: Moonage Daydream in Theaters. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen takes the audience on a mesmerizing journey through the legendary David Bowie’s career using pristine concert and interview footage.
9/23: Don’t Worry Darling in Theaters Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pughand Harry Styles as Alice and Jack Chambers, a young, madly in love 1950s married couple living in the carefully crafted Victory, California suburbs that Jack’s company has developed. As Alice gets to know the other women in the community, she begins to poke holes in the fanciful and dangerous society. The film also stars Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and KiKi Layne.
9/23: Lou on Netflix. When a young girl (Ridley Asha Bateman) goes missing in the middle of a dark and stormy night, the reclusive Lou (Allison Janney) agrees to help the fearful mother (Jurnee Smollett) track down her child.
9/23: Catherine Called Birdy in Theaters and Prime Video 10/7. This is Lena Dunham’s film set in 1290 England where Bella Ramsey, the 14-year-old Lady Catherine (preferably called Birdy), the fearless daughter of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper). Birdy’s family is a bit scattered and financially unstable, which is why Lord Rollo is determined to marry off his daughter to a wealthy man that could solve all of their problems. Birdy, however, wants no part of this scheme and doesn’t care who knows it.
9/28: Blonde on Netflix. Part-biopic, part-mystery written and directed by Andrew Dominik. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this mostly black and white film tackles Norma Jeane’s struggles with fame and drugs, as well as her difficult and very public love life with Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody) and Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale).
9/30: Bros in Theaters. Billy Eichner is one busy bro. The Billy on the Street star teamed up with director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller for Bros, a romantic comedy about two very busy, very different men who try to make it work. Bobby (Eichner) is a self-reliant, more reserved podcaster and museum owner. Aaron (Luke MacFarlane), who is referred to as “the gay Tom Brady,” Bros, is the first major studio film to feature a cast predominantly made of members of the LGBTQ+ community.
9/30 The Good House in Theaters. A film adaptation of the best-selling novel by Ann Leary. Sigourney Weaver stars as Hildy Good, a New England realtor whose self-sufficient life takes an unexpected and much-needed turn when she reconnects with the Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), her old high school love.
