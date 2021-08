September Off-Broadway Previews and Openings

OFF-BROADWAY: PREVIEWS AND OPENINGS

THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS: Atlantic Theater Company – Linda Gross Theater, 336 W 20th St. Opens 9/13

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: The Westside Theatre Upstairs, 407 W 43rd St. opens 9/21

THE PITCH: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway Opens 9/21

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT COMES DOWN: Playwrights Horizon, 416 West 42nd St Opens 9/24

LETTERS OF SURESH: Second Stage, Tony Kiser Theatre, 305 West 43rd St. Previews 9/14 Opens 10/4

OFF-BROADWAY: CURRENT

DRUNK SHAKESPEARE: 711 7th Avenue, starting in September the venue will be Green Fig (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor)

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody: The Theater Center’s Anne L. Bernstein Theater, 1627 Broadway

HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

MARIA CARUSO’S GREATEST SOLO CREATIONS “METAMORPHOSIS”: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

PERFECT CRIME: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNESTLY LGBTQ: Actor’s Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street.

THE OFFICE! A Musical Parody: The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway

STRANGERS SING! The Musical Parody: Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St. Until 9/5

SPEAKEASY: Bond 45, 221 W 46th St.

THE BOOK OF MORON: Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.

TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC: The St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 W. 46th Street Starring Rich Little until Sept 4th.