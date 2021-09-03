September Style

September is here and there is never a better time to be stylish!

With fall comes a few of our favorite things… The beautiful color changes, the cooler weather, pumpkin-spiced everything, and, of course, the wardrobe. Picking the best fashion items is a must when hoping to look and feel your best going into the fall season. And what better way to do that than with jewelry. Jennifer Cervantes, founder and CEO of Tough as a Mother Tribe, utilizes the power and meanings of gemstones to design jewelry that honors the most joyous and raw parts of motherhood, womanhood, and parenthood. Tough as a Mother Tribe is helping to empower and support women, mothers, or parents, on their life journey – to help them find the strength to endure the real challenges of life, no matter what stage they may be in.



The gemstone collection is so sweet and lovely. It empowers you to wear it in the month of September and beyond. Check out the “Cool Mama” Necklace – Chalcedony Stone to bring a huge smile to your face.





Any day of the week is a day to wear Three Commas Apparel. We love everything about this brand. From comfort to purpose, it is fantastic – and affordable!

The idea started as the brand label for inspirational quotes from Mark Cuban’s website. However, it grew to become an aspirational business brand developed for the driven Millennial.

While Three Commas came from the fact that there are three commas in a billion, the money is not what we are about. We are about the entrepreneur – from the place where the dream began, to where the dream becomes a reality. Three Commas is about the journey and seeks to encourage people to achieve their goals, pursuing the American Dream. There is no other place that gives everyone this great opportunity to succeed. It’s not about having a billion dollars, but the daily reward of hard work, passion, and dedication that brings the true meaning of success. Three Commas is the brand for the driven entrepreneur.

Cover Art – Photo by Marcus Ganahl on Unsplash