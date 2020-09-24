Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – Make a Difference with The Jester & Pharley Phund

|Morgan and Barbara Saltzman met 22 years ago when the National Coalition for Cancer Support brought them together. They were both feted among 12 Everyday Heroes, but to Barbara, Morgan was always The Hero of Heroes. When Barbara gave Morgan a copy of The Jester Has Lost His Jingle and a Jester & Pharley Doll, she couldn’t stop smiling. Morgan carried The Jester & Pharley with her everywhere, “I like to hold the doll when I get my spinal taps. The doll and book make me feel better when I get chemo.”
|This year, another 15,700 children like Morgan will be diagnosed with cancer. Many of them, but not all, will receive David Saltzman’s uplifting story thanks to a generous grant from The Norris Foundation.
Additional children diagnosed with cancer in the coming months will need your help to keep hope and laughter in their lives. For only $10 you can give The Jester’s joy to a child coping with cancer right now.
They will never forget your thoughtfulness ‒ acknowledged by a special Jester bookplate.
As The Jester tells Pharley in David’s story: “It’s up to us to make a difference. It’s up to us to care.”
Please donate today here.
