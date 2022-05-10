MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Sesame Street Mocha Builders Comes To Herald Square

Sesame Street Mocha Builders Comes To Herald Square

On Saturday, May 14th and Sunday, May 15th from 8am – 8pm visit the Herald Square pedestrian plaza to grab a photo with a giant inflatable “Mecha Cookie Monster,” star of the new series “Sesame Street Mecha Builders.” Episodes of the series will play throughout the day. There will also be Cookie Monster costumed character for meet and greets.   

Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, the series will help older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends.

