Seth Rudetsky & Friends Debut at Café Carlyle With The Phantom of the Opera

Musician, comic and host of SiriusXM Broadway Seth Rudetsky debuts at Café Carlyle with a show honoring the historic 30 year run of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Rudetsky spent many performances on Broadway playing in that lush orchestra and is bringing various stars from The Phantom of the Opera to tell tales, spill secrets and sing fabulous songs and duets from the show and beyond! Spend time with Seth, Christine, Phantom and Raoul and revel in the music (and dish!) of the night. Appearances include: Ali Ewoldt, who starred in 30th anniversary production; Emilie Kouatcho, current star and the first Black woman to play Christine; Howard McGillin, the longest running Phantom; Hugh Panaro, star of Les Miserables and Lestat on Broadway; Sean McLaughlin, who starred as Raoul on Broadway and on national tour; and John Riddle, currently starring as Raoul who also starred in Frozen on Broadway.

Seth spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and/or conductor on shows like Les Miserables, Ragtime and Phantom of the Opera (of course!) as well as two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O’Donnell Show (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers) which led to him writing two opening numbers for the Tony Awards. He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel as well the host of Seth Speaks. He has performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster!! (a New York Times critics’ pick) on Broadway which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed around the country.

He’s written the books “Seth’s Broadway Diary Volume 1 and 2” (Dress Circle publishing) and has also authored two young adult novels; “My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan” and “The Rise and Fall of a Theater Geek” (Random House) and the soon-to-be released “Musical Theatre for Dummies”. Seth and James co-produced the “What The World Needs Now Is Love” recording with Broadway Records (number one on iTunes) featuring amazing singers like Idina Menzel, Audra MacDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and so many more to help the victims and families of the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting. He and James also produce and host the yearly “Voices For The Voiceless” concert to benefit You Gotta Believe which helps older foster kids find families (stars have included Tina Fey and Jessie Mueller) as well as producing/hosting 13 Concert For America benefits which help non-profits like National Immigration Law Center and NAACP (stars have included Audra McDonald and Chita Rivera). James and Seth run “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Cruise” which brings Broadway stars and Broadway lovers together to fabulous destinations! And every Sunday night, Seth livestreams a concert you can watch in your comfy home!

When Broadway shut down in March 2020, Seth and his husband James Wesley started hosting the livestream Stars In The House to raise money for The Actors Fund (now called The Entertainment Community Fun). They had reunions of Broadway shows like A Chorus Line, Cats and The Producers (with Nathan, Matthew and Mel!) and TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Taxi” and “E.R.” (with George Clooney). So far they’ve raised over $1.1 million dollars and they’re still doing the livestream which you can watch at StarsInTheHouse.com. You can learn about more Seth’s concerts, Broadway cruises and watch his videos at SethRudetsky.com.