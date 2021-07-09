MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Producer Mark Cortale and The Town Hall have announced the season schedule for Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway, taking place at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Each evening, music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert. The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the music from the star’s stellar Broadway career. 

The schedule is as follows: 

Jane Krakowski – January 31, 2022 at 8pm 

Vanessa Williams – March 7, 2022 at 8pm 

Brian Stokes Mitchell – April 4, 2022 at 8pm This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

For more information, please visit www.SandyHookPromise.org Tickets are currently on pre-sale and the box office opens on Tuesday, July 13. Ticket prices are Tickets: $50, $62.50, $72.50, and $95 per show. For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661. Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway is part of The Town Hall’s presenting season.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Theatre World Awards, Company, Sara Bareilles/Waitress and Mandela

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2021
Read More

Broadway Buskers: Gerard Canonico/BANDITS ON THE RUN

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2021
Read More

Broadway On Demand Presents an All Asian Cast of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Seven Deadly Sins, Cinderella, MJ, Second Stage, Broadway On Demand and Charmed Life

Suzanna BowlingJuly 1, 2021
Read More

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Will Return to Broadway But as a One-Part Show

Suzanna BowlingJune 29, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: June 29

Suzanna BowlingJune 29, 2021
Read More

Springsteen Re-Opens Broadway

Suzanna BowlingJune 28, 2021
Read More

Broadway Welcomes Back Bond 45 With Adrienne Warren, Miguel Cervantes and Other Broadway Cast Members

Magda KatzJune 26, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: CHICKEN & BISCUITS, The Music Man and The Minutes

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2021
Read More