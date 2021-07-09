“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Producer Mark Cortale and The Town Hall have announced the season schedule for Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway, taking place at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Each evening, music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert. The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the music from the star’s stellar Broadway career.

The schedule is as follows:

Jane Krakowski – January 31, 2022 at 8pm

Vanessa Williams – March 7, 2022 at 8pm

Brian Stokes Mitchell – April 4, 2022 at 8pm This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

For more information, please visit www.SandyHookPromise.org Tickets are currently on pre-sale and the box office opens on Tuesday, July 13. Ticket prices are Tickets: $50, $62.50, $72.50, and $95 per show. For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661. Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway is part of The Town Hall’s presenting season.