Seven American Sweetgum Trees Take Roots in Times Square

On view in the center of Times Square’s most iconic plaza, Duffy Square, Roots is a sculptural installation of seven American Sweetgum trees, painted and presented with the root systems intact and upside down to a surreal and dystopic effect. Sweetgum trees, indigenous to the eastern United States and much more populous throughout the region that eventually became Times Square, are known for their impressive root systems that require vast open spaces to grow.

Roots is part of 3-part public art project The American Manifest by Charles Gaines, presented by Creative Time, Governors Island, and Times Square Arts.

Roots

July 13 – September 23, 2022

Duffy Square

Images of trees have figured prominently in Gaines’s practice since the mid-1970s, when he first began plotting their forms through a system of color-coded, numbered grids — a process that became central to his decades-long practice of interrogating the relationship between the object and subjectivity. Roots marks both a continuation of this decade’s long investigation, and Gaines’s first foray into working with trees directly in their natural, three-dimensional form.