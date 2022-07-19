MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Seven American Sweetgum Trees Take Roots in Times Square

Seven American Sweetgum Trees Take Roots in Times Square

On view in the center of Times Square’s most iconic plaza, Duffy Square, Roots is a sculptural installation of seven American Sweetgum trees, painted and presented with the root systems intact and upside down to a surreal and dystopic effect. Sweetgum trees, indigenous to the eastern United States and much more populous throughout the region that eventually became Times Square, are known for their impressive root systems that require vast open spaces to grow.

Roots is part of 3-part public art project The American Manifest by Charles Gaines, presented by Creative Time, Governors Island, and Times Square Arts.

Roots
July 13 – September 23, 2022
Duffy Square

On view in the center of Times Square’s most iconic plaza, Duffy Square, Roots is a sculptural installation of seven American Sweetgum trees, painted and presented with the root systems intact and upside down to a surreal and dystopic effect. Sweetgum trees, indigenous to the eastern United States and much more populous throughout the region that eventually became Times Square, are known for their impressive root systems that require vast open spaces to grow.

Images of trees have figured prominently in Gaines’s practice since the mid-1970s, when he first began plotting their forms through a system of color-coded, numbered grids — a process that became central to his decades-long practice of interrogating the relationship between the object and subjectivity. Roots marks both a continuation of this decade’s long investigation, and Gaines’s first foray into working with trees directly in their natural, three-dimensional form.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

In Times Square The American Manifest

Suzanna BowlingJuly 16, 2022
Read More

Are You Planning to Enter a Photography Contest? Some Effective Ways You Can Be the Winner

Suzanna BowlingJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield and Saying Good-Bye

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Hancock Shaker Village

Suzanna BowlingJuly 12, 2022
Read More

The Center at West Park Announces Evolution Festival Lineup

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Project 562 By Photoville Festival

Suzanna BowlingJuly 4, 2022
Read More

Midnight Moment: Slipstream Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2022
Read More

Time To Head To Pier 17 For The Icon Series

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2022
Read More

The 21st annual River To River Festival is Back June 12–26

Suzanna BowlingJune 5, 2022
Read More