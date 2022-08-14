Sex Hotel Up For Sale

“I used to have this girlfriend known as Elsie

With whom I shared for sordid rooms in Chelsea

She wasn’t what you’d call a blushing flower

As a matter of fact she rented by the hour”

They advertise that “For more than 40 years, Liberty Inn has been the destination for New York City couples seeking an intimate yet vibrant setting where they can lose themselves in love. You won’t find any resemblance here to the traditional image of by-the-hour hotels. Even more important – you won’t find that boring sameness of standard hotel rooms. Instead you’ll find modern, lively, colorful rooms filled with lots of features that are tailor-made for romance. Whether it’s for a few hours or an overnight stay, our rooms are unique, with an romantic atmosphere that leads to those moments of playfulness, tenderness and passion.

Liberty Inn, located at 51 10th Ave., (between 13th and 14th streets) is now for sale, ofr more than $20 million according to The New York Times.

Expect lip-shaped headboards, fancy sex chairs, and rates for two and six-hour stays ($95 and $155).

An overnight stay costs $200-$250, depending on the room.

The owner told the NYT it was harder to keep a place like an hourly hotel in a neighborhood that has become more and more expensive.