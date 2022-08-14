MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Featured

Sex Hotel Up For Sale

Sex Hotel Up For Sale

“I used to have this girlfriend known as Elsie
With whom I shared for sordid rooms in Chelsea
She wasn’t what you’d call a blushing flower
As a matter of fact she rented by the hour”

They advertise that “For more than 40 years, Liberty Inn has been the destination for New York City couples seeking an intimate yet vibrant setting where they can lose themselves in love. You won’t find any resemblance here to the traditional image of by-the-hour hotels. Even more important – you won’t find that boring sameness of standard hotel rooms. Instead you’ll find modern, lively, colorful rooms filled with lots of features that are tailor-made for romance. Whether it’s for a few hours or an overnight stay, our rooms are unique, with an romantic atmosphere that leads to those moments of playfulness, tenderness and passion.

Liberty Inn, located at 51 10th Ave., (between 13th and 14th streets) is now for sale, ofr more than $20 million according to The New York Times.

Expect lip-shaped headboards, fancy sex chairs, and rates for two and six-hour stays ($95 and $155).

An overnight stay costs  $200-$250, depending on the room.

The owner told the NYT it was harder to keep a place like an hourly hotel in a neighborhood that has become more and more expensive.

Related Items
Featured

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Featured

Looking For Artists To Be A Part of a New Book on Child Abuse

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2022
Read More

Affordable workforce housing phenomena is a dilemma of every sector- A Maxwell Drever analysis

WriterMay 22, 2022
Read More

Carl Friedrik’s Palissy Briefcase Brings Sophisticated Style to World Summit

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 17, 2022
Read More

Allbirds New Tree Flyer Captivates with Thrilling and Progressive Shoe Advancements

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 13, 2022
Read More

Boost Mobile What You Need To Know

Suzanna BowlingApril 19, 2022
Read More

545 vs. 300,000,000 People

Suzanna BowlingApril 6, 2022
Read More

Tips for Cleaning and Maintaining Your Vape Mod and Tank 

WriterMarch 26, 2022
Read More

Step Inside The Gilded Age Mansion

Suzanna BowlingMarch 7, 2022
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Finding Playfulness in the Beginner Phase

Gemma FarquharFebruary 4, 2022
Read More