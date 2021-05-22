Sexually Assaulted Female Needs Help

a young women was attacked on 52nd st. On Tuesday night she was walking home from the E train and was attacked by a stranger, violently thrown to the ground, and sexually assaulted. If anyone saw or heard anything your help and tips to the police are appreciated. He was caught on several security cameras following her for 2 blocks. She even recorded herself moments before it happened.

It was on 52nd st. Between 9th and 10th Ave around 12:35am. Please call the cops and tell them if you saw or heard anything. Please be careful, and stay safe.

Here is some of the discription: 30-40’s Male, Darker skin, around 190 lbs, wearing a baseball cap and a gray jacket.

If you know anything Please help!