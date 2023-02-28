Events
Shabbat Across America & Potluck Shabbat Dinner Plus Purim Celebration and Original Spiel: Spielin in the Rain
Shabbat Across America & Potluck Shabbat Dinner on Friday, March 3rd. Dinner at 5:30 PM, Service at 6:30 PM. ome to sing, pray, learn, and celebrate Shabbat! Hundreds of synagogues across the continent will take part in this international Jewish event to celebrate what unifies us. Please bring a dairy/fish/veggie dish or drink to share. Yani Leiter will play the piano.
On Monday, March 6, 6:30 PM. come to laugh, sing, and celebrate! Original Spiel by comedian Bob Greenberg with Professional Actors of The Actors’ Temple: Aron Bederson, Barbara Bova, Marjorie Conn, Ron Cavallo, Bob Greenberg, Rabbi Jill Hausman, Elizabeth Hayden, Jeff Passero, and Pianist Rachel Kaufman.
Events
Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Join Hermitage Turns 20: Andy Sandberg & Broadway Friends in Concert
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) today announced the line-up of guest stars for its one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season. The announced stars include Broadway veterans Jeannette Bayardelle, Laura Bell Bundy, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as well as a Hermitage alumna and Sarasota theater favorite Ann Morrison. In town for one night only on Monday, March 20th at 7:30pm, this incredible company joins Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg as he returns to his roots as a performer to sing a concert of Broadway songs at Sarasota’s iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, with music direction by Hermitage Fellow and 2023 Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
CAT ON A DARK HORSE — Cat Stevens is the latest artist on Dark Horse Records-the label begun by George Harrison in 1974 and now run by his son Dhani and his manager David Zonshine. Stevens is releasing a new album and this weekend dropped his performance of George’s transcendent “Here Comes The Sun.”
Face it, if there ever was an artist destined for Dark Horse, it’s Stevens.
SHORT TAKES — We talked about Apple TV’s Shrinking a few columns back, but this week’s episode (Episode 6) was the best yet. So cleverly written and acted; its a stone cold hit. And, Harrison Ford is a riot along with Jason Segal. Some of the best work ever for Ford. The revelation in this episode will inform the remaining six episodes in their debut season. Just great. Check it out if you haven’t yet …
Sunday’s Daily Mail broke the story that Yoko Ono has departed NYC for a compound in Franklin, NY. Reports are that she has not been well for quite some time; she turned control of Apple (her part) to son Sean, so we wish her all the best. Love her or not, she has been an extraordinary artist for most of her life …
Saw just a delightful movie on Amazonthis past week: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris with Lesley Manville, Rose Williams and Jason Isaacs. In partnership with the House of Dior, the movie tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950’s London who falls madly in love with a dress from Dior. Its just utterly charming. Can’t recommenced it enough …
I’m impressed that the MTA has enlisted more and more police officers at their many locations, but at my location at 23rd and Fifth, they still have dozens of people jumping the turnstiles. In addition to the officers positioning themselves at the worst possible locations to see the crime being committed, there must be at least 75 offenders daily. You do the math. With prices of fares going higher and higher, it seems to be this type of offense should be higher on their list. NYC is not the NYC old old. Sad for sure … And, this week’s classic throw-back is Sniff ‘n’ the Tears – “Driver’s Seat”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v754paceO44
Events
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards: Everything Everywhere All At Once Is The Big Winner
Ke Huy Quan, the comeback star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role as the first Asian male film winner.
A Dolls House Jessica Chastain was “a little embarrassed” by her stumble as she took the stage to accept her trophy for best female actor in a television movie or series. “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — “so that wasn’t so bad.” The award marks her third SAG Award out of a total of five nominations. This award should help her Broadway show sell oodles of tickets.
Sweet Charity‘s Christina Applegate walked The SAG Awards red carpet with her daughter, After saying this is likely her “last awards show as an actor.” This was one her first red carpets since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once –
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Top Gun: Maverick –
TV
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sam Elliott – 1883
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman – Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: Stranger Things
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?