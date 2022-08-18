Shakespeare in High Park’s Festively Fun and Flowery As You Like It Does the Bard Proud

There is a solid sense of wonder and play in this charming outdoor space, the first Shakeaperian production in three years for Canadian Stage’s Dream in High Park. It skips in with a wondrous tamberine joy, determined to deliver Rajaram’s 90-minute version of Shakespeare’s playful comedy with as much family friendly energy as possible. This condensed version is delightfully simplistic without losing any of its charm, never taking itself all that seriously, except in how it fancifully plays with the text and the audience.

Now “all rise for Duke Frederick!” No, I mean it. All rise! …Up ya get. Now, that’s better….

Running through September 4th at the High Park Amphitheatre, Rajaram’s As You Like It, sprouts up with two brothers, Orlando (Paolo Santalucia) and Oliver (Shawn DeSaouza-Coelho) falling out with one another as only two brothers can. Mainly about the way one is being poorly treated in comparison to the other. All doesn’t end all that well, I’m just saying. Meanwhile, over in the Duke’s court, Rosalind (Bren Eastcott), daughter of the usurped Duke Senior (Ken Hall) is finding it ever so difficult to hold her sharp and witty tongue around her uncle, Duke Frederick (also played beautifully by Ken Hall), even with her strong bond and friendship with Frederick’s sweet and hilariously vocal daughter, Celia, well played by Astrid Atherly (LOT’s Dreamgirls). In a moment of condensed conflict and sisterly solidarity, both daughters find themselves running off into the woods (but not the Sondheim version – that one is crowded enough already with the killer Broadway revival bringing joy to all that see it). The two, along with their loyal Touchstone, escape the confining world for something filled to the brim with earthy delights and utter caring kindness, all because Celia’s father has unfairly banished Rosalind, but not before she eyes the handsome Orlando and falls deep into googly-eyed love, as they all seem to at some point with someone in a hilarious moment of hypnotic joy.

With all the festivities and hijinks that scamper off under the twinkling stars that is ever-so-typical of all Shakespearian cross-dressing confusion, this As You Like It plots most playfully to collide all that confusion with as much love and romance as possible. Inside the charming Forest of Arden, this perfectly fun, edited formulation unfolds with delight, with endless possibilities of fun and frolic at its beck and call. It’s quite the fantastic fit, for all that love and confusion to unravel with such playful devotion in those idyllic woods. It does this classic pastoral comedy proud. As does this cast of well-formed comedic actors, who do so well with all those mistaken identities and romantic tumbles that ultimately lead, as they typically do, to a wedding. But in As You Like It, it isn’t just one, but a ‘wedding times four’, once all the mess and muddle get figured out plainly and adoringly in the end. Peace and stability are fully reinstated, and the world where all these characters live sprout up with joy all around them. If only that could happen so easily in our world…