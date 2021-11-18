MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Shaun Cassidy Comes To New York

Shaun Cassidy was an iconic pop star of the 70’s and 80’s. He was successful Broadway and West End actor in the 90’s in Blood Brothers, and a major writer/producer in television to this day, Shaun rose to fame in ABC’s popular series, The Hardy Boys Mysteries. Along the way, he enjoyed a massive recording career, garnering hits like Da Doo Ron Ron, That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hey Deanie, and Do You Believe In Magic.

After selling out arenas nationwide, and sharing a year-long run on Broadway in Blood Brothers with his late half-brother, David Cassidy, Shaun moved behind the scenes to become one of television’s top writers, creating shows like American Gothic, Invasion, and writing and producing series like NBC’s current hit, New Amsterdam. Stepping out from behind the camera for the first time in decades, Shaun makes a solo return to the stage to play and sing all his hits, and share funny and moving stories of his famous family and extraordinary life.

Shaun will be performing December 19th at 8pm at Sony Hall, 235 W 46th St.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

