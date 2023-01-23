She Angels Raises Money For a Good Cause While Showcasing Talent Galore

Did you know less than 2% of philanthropic and Venture Capitalism giving in the US goes to women and girls’ causes.

Last night at The Green Room 42 Broadway Sings For She Angels was a night to remember. Some of the industry’s most beloved actors, singers, dancers, comedians, and personalities performed in a benefit designed to raise funding for She Angels Foundation, an organization that provides grants for female entrepeneurs – not just women but girls, too. The evening, was hosted by respected award winning television journalist Roma Torre, with the iconic Maestro Ron Abel at the keyboards. The recipient of this years grant was Statement Junky.

Director Will Nunziata did an amazing job as did actress and singer the uber talented Joan Ryan, who not only performed but served as the producer on the event she has, long, supported and served.

First up was Nita Whitaker bringing the Liza Minnelli tune “Yes” to life.

Following her was concert powerhouse Marissa Rosen with “Brave.”

Broadway’s Mauricio Martinez, gave his own rendition with an emotional “Memory” in his native Spanish. He made this iconic song his own.

Tony Award recipient Julie Halston brought the house down with her recollections about her money and yoga.

Well known actress and singer Linda Purl, sang a terrific arrangement of “I Feel A Song Coming On” by arranger Ted Frirth.

Television actor & theater creative Paul Kreppel (fresh off a run in Into the Woods), showed off his comedic chops with “Helium.”

With an arrangement by musical director Ron Abel, producer of the evening Joan Ryan gave us a powerhouse “On A Clear Day.”

Mauricio Martinez, started a dance craze with “Titanium,”

but it was another arrangement by Ted Firth that soothed the savage soul with Linda Purl’s version of “I Have Dreamed.” Ms Purl will be performing tonight at Birdland and I highly recommend attending. In the audience was her significant other Patrick Duffy supportingly videoing his lady love.

Award winning nightclub entertainer Susie Mosher gave us a new twist on “Cry Me A River” as she had the audience in the palm of her hand.

Nita Whitaker was back and brought the house to its feet with another fabulous arrangement of “The Impossible Dream,” as Joan Ryan reminded us that “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

I also have to give a shout out to Sheridan R Clover, who did a fantastic job on sound.

She Angels Foundation founded by Cat Curry-Williams is a movement creating a big impact to meet the critical need for funding women and girls’ causes. By awarding grants to organizations that have been underfunded for far too long. She Angels gives grants to female-founded non-profit organizations that provide mentorship, funding, and resources to a diverse portfolio of women and girls’ causes.

Last night thanks to Joan Ryan and all who performed and gave of their talents was a night to remember.

All Photo’s By Magda Katz