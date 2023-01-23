Cabaret

She Angels Raises Money For a Good Cause While Showcasing Talent Galore

Did you know less than 2% of philanthropic and Venture Capitalism giving in the US goes to women and girls’ causes.

Last night at The Green Room 42 Broadway Sings For She Angels was a night to remember. Some of the industry’s most beloved actors, singers, dancers, comedians, and personalities performed in a benefit designed to raise funding for She Angels Foundation, an organization that provides grants for female entrepeneurs – not just women but girls, too. The evening, was hosted by respected award winning television journalist Roma Torre, with the iconic Maestro Ron Abel at the keyboards. The recipient of this years grant was Statement Junky.

Roma Torre Photo’s By Magda Katz

Director Will Nunziata did an amazing job as did  actress and singer the uber talented Joan Ryan, who not only performed but served as the producer on the event she has, long, supported and served.

Nita Whitaker Photo’s By Magda Katz

First up was Nita Whitaker bringing the Liza Minnelli tune “Yes” to life.

Marissa Rosen Photo’s By Magda Katz

Following her was concert powerhouse Marissa Rosen with “Brave.”

Mauricio Martinez Photo’s By Magda Katz

Broadway’s Mauricio Martinez, gave his own rendition with an emotional “Memory” in his native Spanish. He made this iconic song his own.

Julie Halston Photo’s By Magda Katz

Tony Award recipient Julie Halston brought the house down with her recollections about her money and yoga.

Linda Purl Photo’s By Magda Katz

Well known actress and singer Linda Purl, sang a terrific arrangement of “I Feel A Song Coming On” by arranger Ted Frirth.

Paul Kreppel Photo’s By Magda Katz

Paul Kreppel Photo’s By Magda Katz

Television actor & theater creative Paul Kreppel (fresh off a run in Into the Woods), showed off his comedic chops with “Helium.”

Joan Ryan Photo’s By Magda Katz

Joan Ryan Photo’s By Magda Katz

With an arrangement by musical director Ron Abel, producer of the evening Joan Ryan gave us a powerhouse “On A Clear Day.”

Mauricio Martinez Photo’s By Magda Katz

Mauricio Martinez, started a dance craze with “Titanium,”

Linda Purl Photo’s By Magda Katz

but it was another arrangement by Ted Firth that soothed the savage soul with Linda Purl’s version of “I Have Dreamed.” Ms Purl will be performing tonight at Birdland and I highly recommend attending. In the audience was her significant other Patrick Duffy supportingly videoing his lady love.

Susie Mosher Photo’s By Magda Katz

Award winning nightclub entertainer Susie Mosher gave us a new twist on “Cry Me A River” as she had the audience in the palm of her hand.

 Nita Whitaker Photo’s By Magda Katz

Joan Ryan Photo’s By Magda Katz

Nita Whitaker was back and brought the house to its feet with another fabulous arrangement of “The Impossible Dream,” as Joan Ryan reminded us that “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Mauricio Martinez, Linda Purl Photo’s By Magda Katz

Nita Whitaker, Patrick Duffy Photo’s By Magda Katz

I also have to give a shout out to Sheridan R Clover, who did a fantastic job on sound.

Cat Curry-Williams Photo’s By Magda Katz

She Angels Foundation founded by Cat Curry-Williams is a movement creating a big impact to meet the critical need for funding women and girls’ causes. By awarding grants to organizations that have been underfunded for far too long. She Angels gives grants to female-founded non-profit organizations that provide mentorship, funding, and resources to a diverse portfolio of women and girls’ causes.

The cast with Ron Abel Photo’s By Magda Katz

The cast with Ron Abel Photo’s By Magda Katz

Last night thanks to Joan Ryan and all who performed and gave of their talents was a night to remember.

All Photo’s By Magda Katz

