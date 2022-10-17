MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect) Debuts at 54 Below

Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect) Debuts at 54 Below

54 BELOW, presents Shelley Regner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Shelley Regner was “literally here the whole time” in Universal’s Pitch Perfect franchise as Barden Bella, Ashley, and the original Mezzo of “Disney DCappella,” performing at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Shelley is stepping out of the a cappella groups and into the solo spotlight, making her New York solo concert debut at 54 Below. Expect to laugh and be inspired by her personal stories, “pitch perfect” triumphs, and aca-awkward trials of her life and career so far, as she sings what she considers the “soundtrack of her life.” Selections include pop and rock songs of the 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s, and contemporary twists on traditional musical theatre songs led and arranged by music director, Elmo Zapp (54 Gets Warped, & Against the Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound).

Shelley Regner is most notably known for her role as Bella member, Ashley, in the Pitch Perfect franchise and as the original “Mezzo ” from Disney DCappella recording/national touring group. She has performed on prestigious stages such as The Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, as well as theaters across the country. Audiences have enjoyed Shelley’s performances in Los Angeles productions of BARE (Nadia), Cruel Intentions Musical (Cecile), Jennifer’s Body: The Unauthorized Musical (Jennifer), UMPO: A League of Their Own (Dottie), and many others. Shelley’s credits include numerous independent series and films, including award-winning feature film, Adverse, available on Amazon Prime. Social media: @shelleyregner

Elmo Zapp is a bi-coastal producer, arranger, orchestrator, and music director based in NYC. His Music Direction includes L.A. productions of Bare, American Idiot, and Dogfight (Ovation Award Nomination for Best Music Direction), as well as Music Director for Broadway/Film & Television stars Emma Hunton and Shelley Regner. Elmo’s multi-instrumental and vocal talents have been heard in L.A. and NYC cabarets and as the bass player for Cruel Intentions: The Musical Original Cast Recording. He arranges for Élan Artists and regularly records and produces covers, singles, and EPs for Broadway, film, and television artists. Social media @elmozapp.

Shelley Regner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 8, 2022 at 9:30pm.  There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Manhattan, Cafe Carlyle, Michael Feinstein

Stephen SorokoffOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Seth Rudetsky & Friends Debut at Café Carlyle With The Phantom of the Opera

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Michael Feinstein Sells Out October Run, Returns to Café Carlyle For Holiday Performances

Suzanna BowlingOctober 14, 2022
Read More

Eden Espinosa Makes CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE Her Own

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Makes His Debut at Café Carlyle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

Our Prayer Go Out To Susan Egan

Suzanna BowlingOctober 8, 2022
Read More

My View: Had To See This Show Again….Hugh Panaro

Stephen SorokoffOctober 7, 2022
Read More

My View: What Took So Long? Hugh Panaro Solo Debut at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffOctober 6, 2022
Read More