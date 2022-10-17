Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect) Debuts at 54 Below

54 BELOW, presents Shelley Regner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Shelley Regner was “literally here the whole time” in Universal’s Pitch Perfect franchise as Barden Bella, Ashley, and the original Mezzo of “Disney DCappella,” performing at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Shelley is stepping out of the a cappella groups and into the solo spotlight, making her New York solo concert debut at 54 Below. Expect to laugh and be inspired by her personal stories, “pitch perfect” triumphs, and aca-awkward trials of her life and career so far, as she sings what she considers the “soundtrack of her life.” Selections include pop and rock songs of the 80’s, 90’s, and 00’s, and contemporary twists on traditional musical theatre songs led and arranged by music director, Elmo Zapp (54 Gets Warped, & Against the Wall: The Songs of Zach Spound).

Shelley Regner is most notably known for her role as Bella member, Ashley, in the Pitch Perfect franchise and as the original “Mezzo ” from Disney DCappella recording/national touring group. She has performed on prestigious stages such as The Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, as well as theaters across the country. Audiences have enjoyed Shelley’s performances in Los Angeles productions of BARE (Nadia), Cruel Intentions Musical (Cecile), Jennifer’s Body: The Unauthorized Musical (Jennifer), UMPO: A League of Their Own (Dottie), and many others. Shelley’s credits include numerous independent series and films, including award-winning feature film, Adverse, available on Amazon Prime. Social media: @shelleyregner

Elmo Zapp is a bi-coastal producer, arranger, orchestrator, and music director based in NYC. His Music Direction includes L.A. productions of Bare, American Idiot, and Dogfight (Ovation Award Nomination for Best Music Direction), as well as Music Director for Broadway/Film & Television stars Emma Hunton and Shelley Regner. Elmo’s multi-instrumental and vocal talents have been heard in L.A. and NYC cabarets and as the bass player for Cruel Intentions: The Musical Original Cast Recording. He arranges for Élan Artists and regularly records and produces covers, singles, and EPs for Broadway, film, and television artists. Social media @elmozapp.

Shelley Regner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 8, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.