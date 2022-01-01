MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Shelly Markham, Barry Kleinbort and Jamie deRoy’s Wish On A Moon

Shelly Markham, Barry Kleinbort and Jamie deRoy’s Wish On A Moon

“Wish On A Moon” a film by Candy Kugel has gotten into ten film festivals, so far. With music by Shelly Markham, Lyric’s by Barry Kleinbort and Jamie deRoy and vocal’s by Jamie deRoy, this sweet.

20 years ago Jamie was putting a CD together and she was missing a certain kind of song so Shelly Markham, Barry Kleinbort and Jamie wrote “Wish On The Moon.” Dee Hoty recorded it for “The Child In Me Songs that Take You back to your childhood Volume 2”.

Then song then made it onto Jamie’s solo album in 2011.

During the pandemic Jamie had the idea to animate the song and now film festival’s are calling.


Directed and animated by Candy Kugel, Produced by Lanny Meyers, the film was recorded, mixed and mastered at Manhattan Beach Studios, in NYC.

“Wish on the Moon” was a music video created for Jamie DeRoy and has been accepted to the Greenwich Village Film Festival, showing November 9th at 7pm at the Quad Cinema.

On piano, the composer Shelly Markham, on Bass: Maryann McSweeney and Guitar: Kevin Kuhn. The publisher: Artesian Music (ASCAP), Division Street Music (ASCAP) and Jamie deRoy & friends, inc. (ASCAP).

Lets cheer Jamie on and watch the film circle circuit.

