MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

She’s Alive, She’s Dead, She’s Alive Again

She’s Alive, She’s Dead, She’s Alive Again

The news about Tanya Roberts death was all over the internet on Sunday. By the evening on Monday Robert’s was alive. Mike Pingel, Robert’s long time publicist told the press corp that Lance O’Brien, Roberts’ longtime partner called and said that Roberts had died in his arms, Sunday night.

O’Brien Monday morning was telling news agency’s he was distraught after saying goodbye to Roberts at her bedside at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While on “Inside Edition,” O’Brien was notified by the hospital that Roberts was still alive. Oops!

What’s so strange about this, is what kind of person goes on “Inside Edition” and talks about their love one dying less than 24 hours later? Aren’t you planning a funeral, mourning and in grief? This sounds like one huge publicity stunt to stay relevant, or grab a moment of fame, if you ask me.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Michael Riedel is The Lambs’ 1st Virtual Conversation

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Hamilton’s Cast is Gathering For a Yet Another Golden Award

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 4 – 5

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

SAG-AFTRA, the JPC and the PGA Agree to Recommend Production Hold in Southern California

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

‘Gutterpunks’ Gives Glittery Love in Film

WriterJanuary 4, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #37- Directing for Television vs Theatre with guest Steve Zuckerman (Part 2 of 2)

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

Elaine Paige on Sundays on the BBC

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 3, 2021
Read More

My View: Prayers For Larry King

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 3, 2021
Read More