She’s Alive, She’s Dead, She’s Alive Again

The news about Tanya Roberts death was all over the internet on Sunday. By the evening on Monday Robert’s was alive. Mike Pingel, Robert’s long time publicist told the press corp that Lance O’Brien, Roberts’ longtime partner called and said that Roberts had died in his arms, Sunday night.

O’Brien Monday morning was telling news agency’s he was distraught after saying goodbye to Roberts at her bedside at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. While on “Inside Edition,” O’Brien was notified by the hospital that Roberts was still alive. Oops!

What’s so strange about this, is what kind of person goes on “Inside Edition” and talks about their love one dying less than 24 hours later? Aren’t you planning a funeral, mourning and in grief? This sounds like one huge publicity stunt to stay relevant, or grab a moment of fame, if you ask me.