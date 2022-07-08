MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Shop Til You Drop with These Summer Favorites

Summer is officially here and now is the time to shop these amazing finds.

The first Tabitha Brown for Target collection is available to shop on Target.com, in most stores and via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup.  

The collection, much like Tabitha herself, – has already captured the hearts of Target guests.  Top-trending and guest-favorite items from the Tabitha Brown for Target collection, include  flowy dresses, bright one-piece swimsuits and playful handbags. 

And Kohl’s Summer Cyber Deals running July 12th + 13th –  shoppers will have access to hundreds of deals including summer apparel for the familyswim must-havesluggagehome essentials and more. Plus, customers get free shipping when they purchase online and $10 of Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent! In addition, there are always opportunities to earn rewards as well as return any of your recent Amazon purchases directly at Kohl’s! No box? No worries! Just drop your Amazon return off with an associate and it will all be taken care of.

The savings don’t stop there. From July 11th – 14th, shoppers will find exciting Buy One, Get One for $1 offers** in-store and online, on top seasonal styles including tees, tanks, shorts and swim. Even better, shoppers can mix and match across categories and brands for the whole family.

Happy summer shopping!

