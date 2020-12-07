Shoshana Bean Streams Sing Your Hallelujah Just in Time

Broadway star Shoshana Bean (Broadway’s Waitress, Wicked) began a holiday tradition a few years ago at the Apollo Theater in New York City with her holiday concert, Sing Your Hallelujah. Luckily for us all, that filmed event will now stream worldwide on Saturday, December 12th giving us all something to be truly thankful for this holiday season. It will premiere around the globe in an exciting rolling streamed events starting at 8:00pm AEST in Australia, 8:00 pm GMT in the UK, and 9:00pm EST in the US and Canada, all through Stellar, a new premium streaming platform designed specifically for these kind of live performances.

With so much going on this crazy wild ride of a year, the holiday season has always been a time to celebrate and enjoy, but also give a moment to reflect, connect, and be thankful for all that we have been given. Shoshana Bean’s magical holiday celebration, Sing Your Hallelujah hopes to capture the true spirit of the season, with fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests, and touching reflections of an unprecedented year in history.

Shoshana Bean’s Sing Your Hallelujah

“When I stand on the Apollo stage, something magical and powerful always takes over. While circumstances prevented us from gathering and celebrating in the way we are accustomed, I couldn’t let this holiday pass without giving the best gift I know how to give. The gift of you, healing, and connection through music,” Shoshana Bean shared.

Joining Shoshana will be Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel (Broadway’s Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), dance phenom Jared Grimes (Broadway’s After Midnight), Broadway, TV and film star Jeremy Jordan (Broadway’s Bonnie & Clyde, Newsies), recording artist Shayna Steele (Broadway’s Rent, Hairspray), “Britain’s Got Talent” and recording artist Connie Talbot, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Directed by Amy Segel (“Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards“), Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record and David Haring. David Cook, who has worked with Bean for nearly 20 years, including collaborations of her records: Superhero, Spectrum, and Selah, serves up the magic as the show’s musical director, arranger, and plays the piano, with Richard Hammond on bass, Robin Macatangay on guitar, and Matt Musty on drums.

It’s an exciting staged moment, that ticket holders will be able to stream on any computer browser, mobile web,the Stellar Android or IOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. Tickets start at $30US with various VIP Package options that include a Live Q&A after-party, signed poster, audio recording of the show, personalized holiday greeting, and more. To Purchase or for more information, please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com.

For more from Ross click here