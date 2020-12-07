MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Shoshana Bean Streams Sing Your Hallelujah Just in Time

Shoshana Bean Streams Sing Your Hallelujah Just in Time

Broadway star Shoshana Bean (Broadway’s Waitress, Wicked) began a holiday tradition a few years ago at the Apollo Theater in New York City with her holiday concert, Sing Your Hallelujah. Luckily for us all, that filmed event will now stream worldwide on Saturday, December 12th giving us all something to be truly thankful for this holiday season. It will premiere around the globe in an exciting rolling streamed events starting at 8:00pm AEST in Australia, 8:00 pm GMT in the UK, and 9:00pm EST in the US and Canada, all through Stellar, a new premium streaming platform designed specifically for these kind of live performances. 

With so much going on this crazy wild ride of a year, the holiday season has always been a time to celebrate and enjoy, but also give a moment to reflect, connect, and be thankful for all that we have been given. Shoshana Bean’s magical holiday celebration, Sing Your Hallelujah hopes to capture the true spirit of the season, with fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests, and touching reflections of an unprecedented year in history. 

Shoshana Bean’s Sing Your Hallelujah

When I stand on the Apollo stage, something magical and powerful always takes over. While circumstances prevented us from gathering and celebrating in the way we are accustomed, I couldn’t let this holiday pass without giving the best gift I know how to give. The gift of you, healing, and connection through music,” Shoshana Bean shared.

Joining Shoshana will be Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel (Broadway’s Hello, Dolly!She Loves Me), dance phenom Jared Grimes (Broadway’s After Midnight), Broadway, TV and film star Jeremy Jordan (Broadway’s Bonnie & Clyde, Newsies), recording artist Shayna Steele (Broadway’s Rent, Hairspray), “Britain’s Got Talent” and recording artist Connie Talbot, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Directed by Amy Segel (“Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards“), Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record and David Haring. David Cook, who has worked with Bean for nearly 20 years, including collaborations of her records: Superhero, Spectrum, and Selah, serves up the magic as the show’s musical director, arranger, and plays the piano, with Richard Hammond on bass, Robin Macatangay on guitar, and Matt Musty on drums. 

It’s an exciting staged moment, that ticket holders will be able to stream on any computer browser, mobile web,the Stellar Android or IOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. Tickets start at $30US with various VIP Package options that include a Live Q&A after-party, signed poster, audio recording of the show, personalized holiday greeting, and more. To Purchase or for more information, please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com

For more from Ross click here

Related Items
Events
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Events

What To Watch December 8th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2020
Read More

Kris Kringle The Musical Streams in a Joyous Daily Song or Two Leading Up to the Big Day

RossDecember 7, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 7th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 6, 2020
Read More

Theater News: Drag Queen Christmas, A King and No King, BSC’s Holiday Getaway, The Working Theater

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 6th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 5, 2020
Read More

Get Ready For Hip Hop Cinderella

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2020
Read More

Theater News: When Broadway is Back, 1993, The Spirit of Ireland Gala and Robert Creighton

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2020
Read More