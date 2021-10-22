Should You Use a Website Builder or Hire a Designer?

It’s time to build a website. Options for how to build it include using a website builder or hiring a designer to get the job done. Both have their merits and downsides, and either one may be a fantastic option, depending on the website owner’s goals and capabilities. Which one is the better option? There’s a lot to consider before making any decision, including the following.

If You Need Speed

When speed is a concern, a website builder is the better option. Working with a designer takes at least three to four weeks because of all of the back and forth needed. There’s no getting around this, as the web designer needs to know what the website will look like, what information needs to be included on it, and more. With a website builder, it’s possible to pick out a template, add content, and have the website ready to go live in minutes.

If You Need Custom Code

For the most complex websites, custom code may be needed. Some website builders do allow custom code to be implemented, but it is crucial for the website owner to know how to code or be able to learn. This is a lot to learn, so it may not be practical without prior experience. Still, in most cases, a website builder will work fine because of the tools available to handle any forms or other aspects the website has to have. If custom code is needed, working with a website developer may be a better idea.

If You Want Custom Designs

Custom designs may be needed to make sure the branding fits the business or the purpose of the website. Website owners may be able to do this on their own, depending on their experience and what they already have available to work with. Depending on the layout of the website, it may be possible to choose a template and make adjustments until it’s perfect. Otherwise, it may be a good idea to work with a professional web developer, as they can help create custom designs.

If You Want Low Costs

When budget is a concern, the clear winner is a website builder. The website builders today are inexpensive to use, even with the highest plan. There are additional savings available from some website builders if the plan is paid upfront each year instead of monthly. With a web designer, costs can quickly end up higher than expected, especially if the website requires special features or additional changes are needed before it’s ready to go live.

If You Want Complete Control

Complete control allows the website owner to make sure everything looks exactly the way they want. While working with the web designer provides control over the look of the website, there may be restrictions on what the website owner can request or how many changes can be made without incurring extra costs. With a website builder, the owner can make an unlimited amount of changes and make sure everything is exactly the way they want before the website goes live.

Are you ready to create a website? If you’ve been considering using a website builder or hiring a website designer, the best option is likely to use a builder. Unless you’re designing an incredibly complex website with a significant amount of custom code, the website builder will allow you to create an amazing website that has everything you need and looks the way you want. Start working with a website builder today to learn more about how easy it is to get started creating your own website now.