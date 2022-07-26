Should Your Company Engage In Social Media Recruiting?

Did you know that more than 84% of companies are using social media for recruitment? That is why even you can leverage the power of this acquisition tactic for your business. However, many people are hesitant and wonder if this tactic will work for them.

If you are wondering the same, you have come to the right place. Here is a complete to help you decide if your company should engage in social media recruiting.

Social Media Recruiting Explained

Social media recruitment is a talent acquisition method that companies can use to find candidates through various platforms on social media. According to a study done by CareerArc social media recruiting, more than 90% of employers said that they use social media platforms to find talent.

It is slowly becoming one of the best options for recruitment, which is why you can benefit from this too. The method is ranking ahead of job boards, employee referrals, ads, and much more. So, you can leverage the power of social media recruiting to your advantage.

The Top Advantages Of Social Media Recruiting

Now that you know what social media recruiting is, here are the top advantages you can reap if you implement this tactic:

Connect With A Wide Variety Of Candidates

Everyone is on social media, which is why it is the best platform to connect with more people. For example, Facebook has more than 2.9 billion users on its platform. Besides that, there are also many active users on LinkedIn and Twitter to help you find the right talent.

You can search for the talent you require and go through a wide list of candidates available to you. Their social media profiles will also help you understand if they are the right fit for your company. So, if you want to hire talent from around the world, social media is your best bet.

Affordable

On average, it costs an employer more than $4,100 to hire new talent. Of course, not all businesses have such financial resources as you might be a new business looking to hire people. That is why social media recruiting is one of the best options.

You don’t need to invest thousands of dollars in looking for people, as they will show up with a single search. That is why if you are looking to save money, then social media recruitment will be one of the best options for you. It will enable you to find the right talent without breaking the bank.

Screening Candidates

It takes a lot of time and effort to do a background check and screen your candidates when they send applications. However, when you find candidates on social media, everything is in front of you. Most people use social media to express themselves freely, which is why employers use it to understand if the candidate will fit in.

The social media platform will give you a deeper insight into who you want to hire. If you want to save time screening candidates, you can opt for this method instead. In the long run, it will give you the information you require without taking too much of your time.

The social media platform will give you a deeper insight into who you want to hire. If you want to save time screening candidates, you can opt for this method instead. In the long run, it will give you the information you require without taking too much of your time.