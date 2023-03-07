Connect with us

Shucked Has Available Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets

Published

1 hour ago

on

Photo Emilio Madrid

Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, announced the launch of its digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, and general rush policy ahead of the show’s first preview on Wednesday, March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) ahead of an official opening night of Tuesday, April 4.

Digital Lottery:A limited number of $40 tickets (inclusive of handling fees) will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 8 AM ET the day prior to the performance until 2 PM ET the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/shucked-ny/

General Rush:A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $35 per ticket when the Nederlander Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office is currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 AM ET. Starting Monday, March 27, the box office will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. The production stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Music videos of Clark and McAnally singing two songs from the show, “Friends” and “Maybe Love” are on YouTube.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

For more information about Shucked visit www.shuckedmusical.com and for tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2.

Broadway’s Pictures From Home Remains Unfocused and Flat

Published

1 day ago

on

March 6, 2023

By

You pick and you pick!” Investigating, it seems, as a personal project, is steeped in familial attachment and engagement, at least here, in the framework of the new, very starry Broadway production of playwright Sharr White’s (The Other Place; The True) family drama, based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan. It is, in theory, an interesting focus, to zoom in on the epic ceelebrations of the family, in order to understand attachment through the lens of old photographs and video footage. Sultan, the real-life figure at the center of this play, did this for years, photographing, interviewing, and writing about his parents, and his relationship with them, even as his father was desperate for him to “bring this thing to a close“. And as vocalized by his father, even as he mocked and participated, this photographic art project was somewhat demented, but yet, in spite of it all, it did become a book, and that book has now been turned into a play. For some reason. But one that isn’t all that clear here.

Nathan Lane and Danny Burstein in Broadway’s Pictures From Home. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

As a psychotherapist who focuses his work on the importance of attachment and familial history, the idea resonates, as I genuinely believe that to understand ourselves and our relationships, we have to look back and figure out all that has been handed down, “one razer blad sale at a time,” by our parents, and what they modeled and taught us about love. This exploration of Larry Sultan, portrayed dutifully by the wonderful Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!; Fiddler on the Roof), has all the ingredients for a psychodynamic dream, but sadly, as written for the stage by White and directed with an eye for trying by Bartlett Sher (Broadway/West End’s Oslo; To Kill a Mockingbird), the resulting perspective on adulthood and attachment fails to find its way. It gets stuck in the unpacking and delivery of some pretty images, without ever really giving us a reason to lean in and care. And it really does, in the end, unapck pretty little about life beyond the frame.

That’s not to say that the actors don’t succeed in delivering, as everyone on that stage tries their solid best to give us answers to many a question. Nathan Lane (Broadway’s Gary – A Sequel; Angels in America) as Larry’s father, Irving Sultan, is unfathomably good, playing with the best comedic heart imaginable. His focused physical humor and its delivery carries the narrative forward in a way that the script fails to do. And Zoë Wanamaker (West End’s All My Sons; Broadway’s Awake and Sing!) as mother Jean Sultan, deliciously and purposefully gives us her all. The energy and the depth she brings into focus is astounding and humanistic. The two develop a truly alive, long-married couple that resonates, sometimes wearily, and sometimes scratching with hostility, but always authentically engaged in the process and the material. They, along with Burstein, do their utmost best with the material they are given, but unfortunately for us all, it’s just not interesting enough to hold the play together. Even when they bring forth an uncanny knowledge of what might make this family tick, and what parts are stuck.

Zoë Wanamaker in Broadway’s Pictures From Home. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

Larry is determined to discover some sort of truth, to unpack something from these images, forcing tape recorders and a camera lens in the faces of his parents incessantly. He yammers away about the art and the exploration he is attempting to do like a grad study trying hard to establish a reason for his weakly constructed final project. We wait for the payoff, to feel some sort of significance, but what is developed is meek, and even after we see the father and son come together a little bit more, the piece rattles along down a path of death and dying that should feel sad, but is only marginally so. And all you want to do is say, like his father does, “Larry, please, enough.”

Against a backdrop of images, structured together and projected on the blank back wall by 59 Productions (LCT’s JUNK), the exploration of Larry’s unpacking takes limping steps forward, looking for some sort of truth. “But whose truth is it? It’s your picture, but my image” is the exchange between the explorer and the explored. And even if the idea is an interesting one, it’s not developed enough to matter. Set in an expanding bland living room, designed by Michael Yeargan (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof), with purposeful costuming by Jennifer Moeller (Broadway’s Clyde’s), subtle lighting by Jennifer Tipton (LCT’s Intimate Apparel), and a solid sound design by Scott Lehrer (Broadway’s South Pacific) and Peter John Still (Broadway’s Oslo), Pictures From Home is determined to give us a meal, but instead continually gives us neverending overly processed snacks to munch on, while forever promising the main course is coming. The exchanges hold a bit of interest, but if you are waiting for those burgers to be done so you can fill yourself up on them, you will be disappointed. I know I was, walking out of the Studio 54 theatre hungry for something a lot more hearty and well made.

Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane, and Zoë Wanamaker in Broadway’s Pictures From Home at Broadway’s Studio 54 Theatre. Photo by Julieta Cervantes.

For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Luxury NYC Senior Living Community Brings Producer of Hamilton and Other Broadway Luminaries to the Upper East Side

Published

2 days ago

on

March 5, 2023

By

Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored NYC’s Broadway Week by bringing theater’s top stars, music conductors and producers in-house to entertain and inform its residents for a month-long celebration.

Throughout February, the iconic Broadway experience came to life for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of those who attended were over the moon with the all-star line-up that included producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and Avenue Q fame and currently in previews for Sweeney Todd; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, theater producer and author of “The Untold Stories of Broadway.” Tepper’s presentation, about Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, featured a performance from Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) with Nick Frenay playing the piano.

Last week, Seller regaled residents with stories of his experiences, from coming to Manhattan in the 1980s once his theater career started to take off (“I didn’t feel worthy enough for Zabar’s. I’d see all of the people ordering at the fish counter: white fish, sturgeon, lox, etc., and I was so intimidated… I felt like an imposter! It took me years to finally have the confidence to order smoked salmon”)  to his opinions on his own shows (“As we’ve seen, sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. As I sit here at 58-years-old, I’ve made ten musicals, four of which have been successful and another four of five which have been failures… I just want to make another good one!”) Everyone in attendance wanted to know the light bulb moment when Seller knew he had to produce hits like Rent and In the Heights; in all these cases, he said, “I got a tingle! It was a sound I had never heard of on Broadway before and it pricked my ear and let me hear it in a new way.”

Seller came to Inspīr by way of an exciting new partnership with Broadway Plus, an organization whose mission is to bring the thrill of the Broadway theater to private groups.

Another stand-out evening a few days ago featured Loud, the legendary director behind hits such as RagtimeSondheim on SondheimCurtains and many others. Loud had residents in tears after discussing his journey with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a moving piano performance. Loud’s story hit home for dozens of residents who not only were enormous fans of his musical creations but also related to Loud’s health complications at an older age.

Inspīr resident Marilyn Snyder shared, “David Loud was truly an inspiration… he took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and did not allow it to minimize his dreams, ambitions and goals. Positive representation of those with Parkinson’s is slim, and David gave us all a message that transcends any diagnosis.”

Inspīr Carnegie Hill is one of the first senior living residences to go above and beyond the resident experience expectations by offering such an exceptional standard of life. Inspīr is wholly committed to the physical and mental well-being of its residents, with arts, culture and music programming being critical components. At these well-attended events, residents bond with each other over mutually shared experiences

“We provide an option like no other – combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health programs, world-class care and a robust arts and cultural program – all under one roof,” says CEO and president of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Gregory Smith.

The NYC Broadway Week performances were so well-received that Inspīr has decided to expand the series making it part of their regular, year-long programming. They will also continue their partnership with Broadway Plus to bring more Broadway legends to the residents.

Inspīr, a luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand’s flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.

Casey Likes will Star As “Marty McFly” in Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical

Published

5 days ago

on

March 2, 2023

By

Casey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will star as “Marty McFly” in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical.

Likes joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart as “Doc Brown” and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as “George McFly,” who are reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production. Back To The Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Casey Likes first emerged as a bright talent destined to be a part of the future of musical theater when he was named a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. He recently made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Almost Famous. This morning, he was introduced by Bob Gale (co-writer of Back to the Future film trilogy) as Broadway’s “Marty McFly” in the middle of Times Square, as he emerged from a DeLorean LIVE on ABC’s Good Morning America. First look photos and video of Broadway’s Marty and Doc are available to view and download HERE.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back To The Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

Back To The Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen(sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin. Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance with this production.

Tickets for Back To The Future: The Musical are now on sale through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visitinghttps://www.telecharge.com/Broadway/Back-to-the-Future-the-Musical/Overview?AID=BWY001390400.

The critically acclaimed West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical has been seen by 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back To The Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021. 

The Original Cast Recording of Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money). 

For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.

