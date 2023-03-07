Broadway
Shucked Has Available Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
Photo Emilio Madrid
Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, announced the launch of its digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, and general rush policy ahead of the show’s first preview on Wednesday, March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) ahead of an official opening night of Tuesday, April 4.
Digital Lottery:A limited number of $40 tickets (inclusive of handling fees) will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 8 AM ET the day prior to the performance until 2 PM ET the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/shucked-ny/
General Rush:A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $35 per ticket when the Nederlander Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office is currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 AM ET. Starting Monday, March 27, the box office will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.
Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. The production stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.
The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
Music videos of Clark and McAnally singing two songs from the show, “Friends” and “Maybe Love” are on YouTube.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).
For more information about Shucked visit www.shuckedmusical.com and for tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2.
Broadway
Broadway’s Pictures From Home Remains Unfocused and Flat
“You pick and you pick!” Investigating, it seems, as a personal project, is steeped in familial attachment and engagement, at least here, in the framework of the new, very starry Broadway production of playwright Sharr White’s (The Other Place; The True) family drama, based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan. It is, in theory, an interesting focus, to zoom in on the epic ceelebrations of the family, in order to understand attachment through the lens of old photographs and video footage. Sultan, the real-life figure at the center of this play, did this for years, photographing, interviewing, and writing about his parents, and his relationship with them, even as his father was desperate for him to “bring this thing to a close“. And as vocalized by his father, even as he mocked and participated, this photographic art project was somewhat demented, but yet, in spite of it all, it did become a book, and that book has now been turned into a play. For some reason. But one that isn’t all that clear here.
Broadway
Luxury NYC Senior Living Community Brings Producer of Hamilton and Other Broadway Luminaries to the Upper East Side
Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored NYC’s Broadway Week by bringing theater’s top stars, music conductors and producers in-house to entertain and inform its residents for a month-long celebration.
Throughout February, the iconic Broadway experience came to life for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of those who attended were over the moon with the all-star line-up that included producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and Avenue Q fame and currently in previews for Sweeney Todd; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, theater producer and author of “The Untold Stories of Broadway.” Tepper’s presentation, about Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, featured a performance from Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) with Nick Frenay playing the piano.
Last week, Seller regaled residents with stories of his experiences, from coming to Manhattan in the 1980s once his theater career started to take off (“I didn’t feel worthy enough for Zabar’s. I’d see all of the people ordering at the fish counter: white fish, sturgeon, lox, etc., and I was so intimidated… I felt like an imposter! It took me years to finally have the confidence to order smoked salmon”) to his opinions on his own shows (“As we’ve seen, sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. As I sit here at 58-years-old, I’ve made ten musicals, four of which have been successful and another four of five which have been failures… I just want to make another good one!”) Everyone in attendance wanted to know the light bulb moment when Seller knew he had to produce hits like Rent and In the Heights; in all these cases, he said, “I got a tingle! It was a sound I had never heard of on Broadway before and it pricked my ear and let me hear it in a new way.”
Seller came to Inspīr by way of an exciting new partnership with Broadway Plus, an organization whose mission is to bring the thrill of the Broadway theater to private groups.
Another stand-out evening a few days ago featured Loud, the legendary director behind hits such as Ragtime, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains and many others. Loud had residents in tears after discussing his journey with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a moving piano performance. Loud’s story hit home for dozens of residents who not only were enormous fans of his musical creations but also related to Loud’s health complications at an older age.
Inspīr resident Marilyn Snyder shared, “David Loud was truly an inspiration… he took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and did not allow it to minimize his dreams, ambitions and goals. Positive representation of those with Parkinson’s is slim, and David gave us all a message that transcends any diagnosis.”
Inspīr Carnegie Hill is one of the first senior living residences to go above and beyond the resident experience expectations by offering such an exceptional standard of life. Inspīr is wholly committed to the physical and mental well-being of its residents, with arts, culture and music programming being critical components. At these well-attended events, residents bond with each other over mutually shared experiences
“We provide an option like no other – combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health programs, world-class care and a robust arts and cultural program – all under one roof,” says CEO and president of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Gregory Smith.
The NYC Broadway Week performances were so well-received that Inspīr has decided to expand the series making it part of their regular, year-long programming. They will also continue their partnership with Broadway Plus to bring more Broadway legends to the residents.
Inspīr, a luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand’s flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.
Broadway
Casey Likes will Star As “Marty McFly” in Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical
Casey Likes (Almost Famous: The Musical) will star as “Marty McFly” in the Broadway production of the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back To The Future: The Musical.
Likes joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart as “Doc Brown” and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles as “George McFly,” who are reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production. Back To The Future: The Musical begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Casey Likes first emerged as a bright talent destined to be a part of the future of musical theater when he was named a finalist at the 2019 Jimmy Awards. He recently made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Almost Famous. This morning, he was introduced by Bob Gale (co-writer of Back to the Future film trilogy) as Broadway’s “Marty McFly” in the middle of Times Square, as he emerged from a DeLorean LIVE on ABC’s Good Morning America. First look photos and video of Broadway’s Marty and Doc are available to view and download HERE.
Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back To The Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.
Back To The Future: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen(sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin. Hugh Coles is appearing with the support of Actors’ Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance with this production.
Tickets for Back To The Future: The Musical are now on sale through Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visitinghttps://www.telecharge.com/Broadway/Back-to-the-Future-the-Musical/Overview?AID=BWY001390400.
The critically acclaimed West End production of Back To The Future: The Musical has been seen by 800,000 people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Back To The Future: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.
The Original Cast Recording of Broadway’s Back To The Future: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum)
Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).
For more information visit www.BackToTheFutureMusical.com/NewYork.
