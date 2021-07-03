MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Simple 4th of July Treats

First up grab some strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Cut into shape and arrange them on skewers so they resemble the American flag. Drizzle with lemon juice and put into the freezer. These make the perfect healthy snack.

I love watermelon salad. Cut watermelon, add feta and fresh blueberries. For added color you can also add Golden Watermelon. It is delicious. Add mint for garnish. Cucumbers also work, as well as red onion. Toss with a simple vinaigrette (just olive oil + red wine vinegar).

Hot dogs are on sale right now. Wrap with a basic dough or Pillsbury Crescent rolls. Cut your preferred cheese into stars and in no time dinner is served.

Family

