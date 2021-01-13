Simple and effective Do it Yourself Homemade soap recipes

To kill some free time at home and your boredom, try your hands on making these soaps. They are extremely simple and also since you’re making them yourself you don’t even have to worry about them being harsh on your skin.

DIY soap recipes

Herb and Spice Glycerin Soap

The essentials you will need are:

A block of glycerin soap base

Essential oils

Dried flowers, herbs, spices, and leaves

Silicone soap molds

You can use some dried hibiscus and rose petals. Along with which you will need green tea, dried rosemary, dried eucalyptus, dried juniper berries and some lemon zest. You need to keep in mind that dried flower petals change their color. For instance, hibiscus turns blue.

Cut the glycerin block into cubes and melt it. Now melt the soap base using a double boiler and a measuring cup. Use a measuring cup because then it becomes easy to pour the liquid base. Melt it over a medium flame or on 50% power in your microwave oven. Remember to keep stirring it in intervals so that the soap base does not get burnt.

Remove the measuring cup from your oven when the soap has almost melted and stir it. Give it a minute to cool down and then add the essential oils to it. You could use five to ten drops of the essential oil per ounce of soap. Keep stirring to avoid bubble formation.

Yoghurt and Banana Soap

The essentials you will need are:

1.6 oz refined coconut oil

1.6 oz castor oil

3.2 oz cocoa butter

17.6 oz olive oil

1.6 oz shea butter

9.75 oz distilled water

1.6 oz sodium lactate

4.25 oz sodium hydroxide

0.5 oz yoghurt powder

0.6 oz banana powder

1.9 oz fragrance oil which is optional

Start off by measuring out the amount of water called for in the recipe into a heat safe container. Next, use a digital scale to weigh out the lye. Slowly pour the lye into the water in a well ventilated area. Stir the lye until it dissolves, then set the lye-water aside. Weigh out the soapmaking fats. They are all of the carrier oils and butters called for in my yogurt & banana soap recipe.

Heat until melted then set aside. Allow the lye-water and the melted soapmaking oils to cool to around 95°F. Once it reaches this temperature, you’re ready to make soap. Weigh out the sodium lactate and stir it into the cooled lye-water.

Now weigh out the yogurt and banana powders along with the fragrance oil, if desired. Add these ingredients to the melted oils and mix to combine with a hand blender. Now slowly pour the lye-water into the melted oils.

Mix with a stick blender until you reach the trace then evenly pour the yogurt and banana soap batter into the molds’ cavities. Cover it with plastic film or parchment paper and set aside.

Remove the soap from your molds the next day or the day after depending on the hardness of the soap. If your soap doesn’t gel then you may need to wait an extra day or two before unmolding to get your yogurt and banana soaps to release cleanly from the molds.

Honey and milk Soap

Homemade honey and milk soaps smell divine and they come with several benefits. It’s moisturizing, soothing, antibacterial and antifungal. This soap can combat acne and anti-aging problems. You can whip up the entire batch of these beauties in under ten minutes. Naturally it will take longer to firm up, however your part of the work will be done in ten minutes.

The essentials you need to make this soap are:

You can use about half of the block of the soap base at a time to make ten honeycomb soaps. Slice the block of goat’s milk soap base into cubes that are approximately half an inch in size. The soap base is soft therefore it cuts easily with a kitchen knife.

Place the cubes inside a pyrex measuring cup and melt it in the microwave oven. Melt in increments of twenty to thirty seconds. Stir well after each microwave session to ensure that the soap is completely melted and this also prevents the soap from burning.

When the soap is completely melted, stir in 3 tablespoons of honey and a few drops of yellow soap colorant. I also added one drop of red colorant to give my soap more of a golden hue.

Pour the melted soap into the mold, and allow to sit undisturbed until cool. The cooling process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours depending on temperature levels. When the soap is cool and firm, carefully remove them from the silicone mold.

Cream Soap

Shred bar of soap and set aside. On low to medium heat place shredded soap into a pot with 4 cups of water adding more if needed. The soap begins to dissolve in the water. This process will take about 20-30 minutes. Some of the soap pieces may not dissolve.

The essentials you will be needing are:

1 bar soap

4-6 cups water

1 teaspoon Glycerin

2 cups vegetable shortening

1 cup coconut oil

10-15 drops essential oils

Once done, stir in glycerin and place into styrofoam cups and let the soap cool. Once the soap is lukewarm it will start to thicken and set. If you let the soap set just take it out of the cups put in a microwave safe bowl for less than a minute until it becomes liquid again.

These were few soap recipes, of course there are plenty others you can make. Depending on your skin type and needs, choose the right type of soap that you want to make.