Simple tips for attending a concert for the first time

If you are about to go and visit a concert for the first time, it is only natural to be nervous. Whether you are 13 or 30, attending your first gig is nerve-wracking. Unless you have been to something similar in the past, it is not very easy to comprehend the atmosphere. The surrounding of the people. The intensity – not to mention the live performance in front of you. Attending a concert, though, is great fun. It is like going to watch a live sports event – you notice so much more, and the talent becomes easier to appreciate.

How, though, can you properly prepare for such an event?

Understand the venue conditions

Read into where the gig is being held. This matters because some gigs might not have air conditioning, meaning you might need to dress differently beforehand. Read into the venue and determine what kind of clothing will be suitable for the event you are attending. How you dress for an air-conditioned gig in the winter will differ from how you dress for a summertime gig down by the beach!

Always arrive ahead of time

One of the biggest mistakes that concert newbies make is arriving late.

You do not want to miss the opening set, so ensure you are there early. It is better to hang around early, watching the place fill up and the atmosphere build. This beats turning up to the gig just as the song you came to hear halfway through because you spent too long outside getting signed into a busy venue.

Understand the rules on recording

Many gigs today do not allow any kind of recording – this is for bootlegging purposes primarily. Make sure that you understand what the situation is concerning recording. You should also, at the same time, find out rules on things like attire. Many gigs, for example, will not allow you to attend the concert if you have a bag on you – this is, again, for safety purposes.

Come prepared for the weather

You might be leaving the house about 5-6PM and attending the gig until about 11PM. That is great – the weather when you leave the house, though, will be different from what you experience afterward. If you want to avoid getting caught by the cold while exiting the gig, bring at least a jacket or umbrella. Something to help you avoid a change in the weather!

Stop stressing and have fun

Look, we get it – you are entering a new environment. A gig can be a daunting experience if you are not sure what to expect. With that in mind, you should stop stressing out – this will dampen the experience, as your anxiety will overcome a feeling of positivity and upbeat cheer. If you get into a tiff mentally before arriving at the gig, you might find it does not live up to your expectation. Arrive in a comfortable, calm frame of mind, and you will surely enjoy the experience more.

Attending your first gig is a seminal moment in your life – take it in, drink in the atmosphere, and enjoy it. Before long, you will have attended so many gigs you will forget about the 'wow' factor – so be prepared to enjoy yourself and let the memory live longer than the set itself!






