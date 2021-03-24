Sindhi Foundation to Walk 350-Miles to Raise Awareness

The Sindhi Foundation is organizing a 350-mile march across the East Coast of America next month to support their on-going mission supporting the fight against human rights violations, climate crisis and environmental injustices.

The Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love will begin at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on April 7th and will end in Washington D.C. on April 29th, 2021.

Standing in solidarity, a mass number of volunteer delegates will gather at various stops as they cross through five states by foot: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. Along the route participants will meet with community members, human rights groups, and political leaders who back the fundamental cause.

Motivated to bring forth global change the foundation states that the time is now to understand that, “too many human beings around the world face the appalling realities of enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, and forced conversions. Amidst it all, those with the power to act stand by as global temperatures rise beyond the point of no return, sparking unprecedented fires, droughts, and massive storms.”

Completing the journey in Washington, D.C., participants will hold an event between Long Walk affiliates and congressional members of the United States Congress. Political officials have already shared words of encouragement for the upcoming Long Walk including Congressman Adam Schiff, who has become a strong ally for the Sindhi people since joining the Congressional Sindh Caucus in 2010.

“I have had the honor of getting to know more about the Sindhi people and their peaceful and inclusive culture. I am also deeply concerned to see the trends of human rights abuses in Sindh province, including disappearances, torture, forced conversions and extrajudicial killings. I hope that the Long Walk can raise awareness for these crimes and bring peace and justice to Sindh. I am with you as well in your efforts to call for action on climate change and environmental justice,” he expressed during a video message.

Additional backing has also been listed from Congressman Jamie Raskin, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, Congressman Brad Sherman, and Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney who stated, “Now more than ever the need to fight for the rights of all people. It is especially important as the current pandemic has worsened the living conditions of many groups like Sindhi people in Pakistan… I strongly urge other human rights activists, defenders, and student organizers to support the Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love.”

